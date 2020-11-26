iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit Now 20% Off This Black Friday

The right tool makes any job a whole lot easier and the iFixit Pro Tech toolkit has the right tool for many jobs. Whether you are customizing your gaming rig, replacing a screen on a damaged cell phone or wiring a plug this kit has it all. Right now UK based retailer Pimoroni has 20% off this great kit.

Presented in a nylon tool roll, the kit features 64 different driver bits including bits for opening phones and game consoles. A series of spudgers, shims and picks will enable you to gain access to even the toughest device.