Intel's Flagship Core i9-12900KF Now Only $499: Real Deals

You can currently get your hands on Intel's flagship processor, the Core i9-12900KF, for only $499 (opens in new tab) on eBay through Antonline. That's almost $50 off its usual price from other resellers. The 12900KF is one of the best CPUs for gaming (opens in new tab) and you can also check out our review of the Core i9-12900KF (opens in new tab) for more information and see why it received our Editor's Choice award.

If you're looking for a good laptop deal, the Asus TUF Dash 15 (Model: FX517ZR-F15.I73070) is just $1,249 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. This 2022 model of the Asus TUF Dash 15 lineup features a 12th Gen Intel i7 CPU and Nvidia's RTX 3070 GPU. This is a potent combination of components for the price.

We also spotted Noctua's reliable NH-D15 which has been reduced to only $99 (opens in new tab) after having a recent surge in price for a while. This mainstay of the large air-coolers market is a great alternative to AIOs and has the added bonus of near silent operation.

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i9-12900KF: was $614, now $499 at eBay (opens in new tab)

Alder Lake's Core i9-12900KF flagship CPU is on sale on eBay via Antonline! This CPU has eight performance cores (P-cores) and eight efficiency cores (E-cores). It also boasts DDR5 compatibility, has a 30MB cache and has a boost clock up to 5.2 GHz.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Dash 15 (12th Gen, RTX 3070): was $1,499, now $1,249 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This laptop powers its 15.6-inch FHD screen with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GBs of DDR5 Memory, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, and a 512GB PCIe SSD. These are some tasty components, and at this price point makes it an even better bargain.

(opens in new tab) Noctua NH-D15 CPU Cooler: was $142, now $99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)The Noctua NH D15 CPU Cooler has a dual-tower design with six heat pipes and two fans providing great cooling performance for near-silent systems. It also supports Intel's LGA1700 socket for Alder Lake CPUs.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Cloud II 7.1 Gaming Headset: was $99, now $69 at HP (opens in new tab) A comfortable gaming headset is a must, no matter your chosen gaming platform and these from HyperX offer a comfortable ergonomic design with fantastic 7.1 virtual surround sound, impressive bass due to the large 53mm drivers, and removable mic.

(opens in new tab) AOC AGON AG322QCX 31.5-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $429, now $219 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

The AG322QCX from AOC has an aggressive 1500R curve and 144Hz refresh rate on this 31.5-inch QHD panel. As a little niche bonus, it also features pull-out headset hooks on the sides of the monitor.

