Just When You Thought It Had Hit Its Lowest Price the 2TB WD Black SN850X Drops Even Further: Real Deals

It was only three days ago that I posted about the 2TB WD Black SN850X dropping back down to its lowest price, and today, that same 2TB WD Black SN850X SSD has now dropped down to a new lowest-ever price of only $135. It's such a reasonable price for what is one of the best SSDs on the market, and even with Gen 5 SSDs starting to populate the market, you aren't going to see any substantial price drops like this for some time.

With the release of the somewhat disappointing Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 8GB comes discounts on the last generation's selection of GPUs. With the cost of the latest Nvidia releases hovering between $399 - $470 for Founders Editions and AIB cards, for around $129 more you can bag yourself AMD's more powerful flagship 16GB XFX Speedster Merc 319 RX 6950 XT for $599, which isn't aimed at 1080p gaming.

AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X3D comes with 16 cores and a massive 128MB L3 Cache of stacked 3D V-Cache SRAM chiplets that make it one of the most powerful and fastest CPUs for gaming. If you want the biggest and best that AMD has to offer then this flagship processor has a small $30 discount that brings the price of AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X3D down to $669. It's not as good value as a 7800X3D if you want it just for gaming, but if you're looking to do productivity work on it too, then the extra core and thread count will help.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

2TB WD Black SN850X: now $135 at Newegg (was $199)

This PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD offers impressively fast read/write speeds of up to 7300/6600 MB/s, a minimal design, and a comprehensive WD Black software dashboard for keeping it running at its best. Use code WDSSDSAVE2 for a $14 discount.



XFX Speedster Merc 319 AMD RX 6950 XT Black Gaming: now $599 at Newegg (was $889)

With 5120 stream processors and a boost clock up to 2368MHz, this 6950XT is AMD's most powerful GPU from the last generation of graphics cards. Stacked with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a 256-Bit bus, the memory clocks at 18Gbps. Use code SSBCS2523 for a $30 discount.



AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPU: now $669 at Newegg with promo code (was $699)

One of the flagship AMD processors, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D comes with 16-cores and a massive 128MB L3 Cache of stacked 3D V-Cache SRAM chiplets. One of the fastest CPUs for gaming.

Use code AMDQ2795X3D for a $30 discount.

2TB Solidigm P44 Pro PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $129 at Newegg (was $234)

A much faster SSD from Solidigm (formerly Intel's SSD division), the P44 Pro can deliver up to 7,000 MBps read and 6,500 write speeds. Like several other SSDs, it's close to maxing out the PCIe 4.0 interface.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X: now $174 at Newegg with promo code (was $299)

This eight-core 16-thread processor has a 4.6 GHz boost clock and is worth considering at $177, particularly for Ryzen owners with older systems. This chip comes with support for overclocking and PCIe 4.0. Use code MDSCS2338 for a $21 discount.

