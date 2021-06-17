Live
Amazon Prime Day 2021 Live Blog: The Best Tech & PC Hardware Deals
Here are the best Amazon Prime Day tech and PC Hardware deals, as they happen live!
Amazon Prime Day is happening on Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22, which means you can expect a truck load of deals across gaming PCs, laptops, hardware, accessories and tech in general.
And we know it can be easy to get lost in the sea of content our incredibly talented team writes over these two days. So, we're doing it live! Any new deals worth your hard-earned money, you will see here in real-time in the pages linked below.
Don't forget — if you want a Prime Day deal, you need Amazon Prime. But we're not going to be looking at just Amazon. Turns out a lot of retailers also get involved in the fun, sometimes even undercutting what you see in Amazon's big sale.
That makes this hub your one-stop shop for all worthwhile price cuts over these 48 hours!
Get $80 off AMD Ryzen 9 3900X at Newegg!
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X: was $499, now $419 at Newegg
Announced as part of Newegg's Fantastech pre-sale (the retailer's anti-Prime Day event), you can save big on the impressive Ryzen 9 3900X — a 12-core processor with a max boost clock speed of 4.6GHz.View Deal
Welcome to Prime Day Live!
We're starting this live blog early, as the deals are already beginning to roll in! To see them all, follow our quick links just below!
