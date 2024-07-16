Prime Day Tech Deals Live Blog: Breaking Savings on SSDs, CPUs, GPUs and More

Refresh

OWC’s 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock is a fantastic deal at $100 Today's thin, lightweight notebooks offer plenty of performance to handle your daily workloads. However, manufacturers often compromise on external ports to save space and make their designs as thin as possible. For users who need access to legacy ports or want to add multiple external monitors, an external dock is a perfect solution for port expansion.



OWC's Thunderbolt 3 dock supports two 4K displays (or one 5K), has two Thunderbolt ports, one USB-C 10Gbps port, and five 5Gbps USB-A ports. It also sports SD and microSD card slots. (Image credit: OWC) At this price, we aren't expecting Thunderbolt 4 speeds, and Thunderbolt 3 is likely sufficient for the needs of most general consumers. The port allotment is expansive and includes the following: (1) Host Port - Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) up to 40 Gb/s (5000 MB/s) (1) Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) Port (1) USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C Port up to 10Gb/s (1250MB/s) (5) USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A Ports up to 600MB/s (1) Mini DisplayPort Port (1) Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) RJ-45 Port (1) S/PDIF Digital Audio Output Port (1) 3.5mm Stereo Audio Input/Output Combo Port (Image credit: OWC) The OWC 14-port Thunderbolt Dock is designed for convenience, with four USB-A ports located on the back and a fifth on the front. The dock also features three USB ports, one on the front and two on the back, with one of the USB-C ports on the back serving as the host port that connects to your PC. The front of the dock is equipped with microSD and SD card slots, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the back, you'll find a S/PDIF Out, Gigabit ethernet, and a Mini DisplayPort connector for an external monitor. OWC states that the dock can support up to two 4K monitors (one USB-C, one DisplayPort) or a single 5K monitor. It's worth noting that the OWC 14-port Thunderbolt Dock's USB-C host port delivers up to 85 watts of power to a connected laptop. This feature makes it more than capable of handling non-gaming laptops that support USB-C power delivery. Additionally, OWC assures that the 14-port dock is natively supported by both macOS and Windows operating systems, ensuring a seamless user experience.



— Brandon Hill