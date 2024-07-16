Prime Day Tech Deals Live Blog: Breaking Savings on SSDs, CPUs, GPUs and More
Up-to-the-minute sales on PC components, systems and other hardware.
Prime Day is here, the mid-year sales event that encompasses not only Amazon, but also competitors such as Newegg, Best Buy, Dell and Lenovo, all of whom have their own promotions. If you're shopping for any kind of technology, be it a new processor, all the parts for a PC build, a gaming laptop, a monitor or even a 3D printer, Prime Day offers the best tech deals you'll find before late October or November.
Of course, not every tech product that's listed for sale is actually a good deal. You might see a GPU, for example, that's only a fraction less (or no less) than it normally costs. Or you might see an off-brand SSD being promoted that's a bad deal even if it were free.
To help you separate the actual deals from the many duds you'll see promoted on sales pages and search results, we're running this Prime Day live blog where we're tracking only the best and most noteworthy sales. Follow along and find great tech deals with us. For more advice, check out these Prime Day resources:
OWC’s 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock is a fantastic deal at $100
Today's thin, lightweight notebooks offer plenty of performance to handle your daily workloads. However, manufacturers often compromise on external ports to save space and make their designs as thin as possible. For users who need access to legacy ports or want to add multiple external monitors, an external dock is a perfect solution for port expansion.
OWC is selling its popular 14-port Thunderbolt Dock at a new low price of just $99.99, which is $39 below its regular sale price.
OWC 14-Port Thunderbolt Dock (Space Gray): now $100 at OWC (was $280)
OWC's Thunderbolt 3 dock supports two 4K displays (or one 5K), has two Thunderbolt ports, one USB-C 10Gbps port, and five 5Gbps USB-A ports. It also sports SD and microSD card slots.
At this price, we aren't expecting Thunderbolt 4 speeds, and Thunderbolt 3 is likely sufficient for the needs of most general consumers. The port allotment is expansive and includes the following:
(1) Host Port - Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) up to 40 Gb/s (5000 MB/s)
(1) Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) Port
(1) USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C Port up to 10Gb/s (1250MB/s)
(5) USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A Ports up to 600MB/s
(1) Mini DisplayPort Port
(1) Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) RJ-45 Port
(1) S/PDIF Digital Audio Output Port
(1) 3.5mm Stereo Audio Input/Output Combo Port
The OWC 14-port Thunderbolt Dock is designed for convenience, with four USB-A ports located on the back and a fifth on the front. The dock also features three USB ports, one on the front and two on the back, with one of the USB-C ports on the back serving as the host port that connects to your PC. The front of the dock is equipped with microSD and SD card slots, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the back, you'll find a S/PDIF Out, Gigabit ethernet, and a Mini DisplayPort connector for an external monitor. OWC states that the dock can support up to two 4K monitors (one USB-C, one DisplayPort) or a single 5K monitor.
It's worth noting that the OWC 14-port Thunderbolt Dock's USB-C host port delivers up to 85 watts of power to a connected laptop. This feature makes it more than capable of handling non-gaming laptops that support USB-C power delivery. Additionally, OWC assures that the 14-port dock is natively supported by both macOS and Windows operating systems, ensuring a seamless user experience.
— Brandon Hill
Is this sub-$300 laptop actually a deal?
At first, this laptop seems too good to be true: It's less than $300 with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's running Windows 11, has a fingerprint reader, and a full 1080p display. The Alder Lake-based Intel N95 might not be the most powerful processor, but it makes sense for the price.
It's the T152 from Auusda, which appears to be a company with no website of its own (and has a logo in knockoff Comic Sans). Things get stranger from there. Many of the other specs are decidedly not modern, including a 6,000 mAh battery that the company claims lasts 3 hours on a charge. It's using Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 5.
And then there's some serious questions on pricing. On Newegg, it's $293.99, which Auusda claims is 49% savings off of a $579.99 price tag. On Amazon, it's $292.22, plus you can add a $70 coupon to bring it to $222.22. Using CamelCamelCamel, it seems the Amazon price is actually higher now than it was earlier in the month.
Reviews on Newegg are pretty mixed. People don't complain about the price, but some suggest that the Wi-Fi cuts out and that drivers crash regularly. All of which is to say, don't be blinded by a sale price. Shop smart and check out reviews first (and remember, we've got plenty of them!)
You can do better than 3 hours on a charge. I promise you. You deserve it.
— Andrew E. Freedman