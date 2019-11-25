Update your gaming mouse this Black Friday with 57% off Logitech’s G403 Hero 16K

There’s few peripheral manufacturers out there with as much weight in this industry as Logitech. Its G403 gaming mouse, currently on sale for just $29.99, is one of the company’s top first person shooter gaming mice. An awesome Black Friday saving. But what makes this pixel pointer so adept at fragging those foes? Well it’s all down to the sensor and the design.

Hero Sensor

Logitech’s been around long enough, and worked with Pixart enough that it knows exactly how to go about building a good optical sensor for its gaming mice. The one found inside of the G403 is non other than its Hero 16K sensor (the same sensor that's in one of our favorite wireless mice the Logitech G502 Lightspeed). Originally envisioned to replace Logitech’s dependency on Pixart’s PMW 3366, it’s a mid-high end optical sensor, which was primarily designed around power saving for the company’s wireless mice. In fact Logitech claims the Hero sensor is 10x more power efficient than the competition.

But it’s not just all power-savings either, it tracks incredibly well too, with absolutely no acceleration or smoothing used before you hit the 3,200 CPI mark as a minimum (in our experience). Couple that with a max CPI of 16,000, an IPS rating at 400, and a max acceleration rating at 40g and it’s a particularly consistent sensor, something vital for good aiming performance.

Specifications

Sensor Optical Sensitivity 16,000 Sensor Model Logitech Hero 16K Polling Rate 1000 Hz Programmable Buttons 6 LEDs 16.8 Million Color RGB Cable Length 2.10M Weight 87.3g

Mouse Design

But it’s not all about the sensor. The G403 Hero also falls on the lighter end of the mouse spectrum. At 87g total weight, it makes it one of the lightest mainstream gaming mice out there, with the only exceptions being those trypophobic holey gaming mice that come in just below the 60g weight mark (such as the Glorious Model-O).

For those who aren’t super fond of light mice, Logitech also includes an extra 10g of additional weights that you can install, bringing the G403 up to 97.3g total instead. On top of all that you of course get the usual features too. 6 programmable buttons, RGB lighting, a neat mechanical button tensioning system that increases or reduces necessary actuation force on the primary switches, a soft touch rubber finish, and an overall ergonomic style that suits palm, claw or fingertip grips respectively.

It’s one hell of a mouse, even at its full price. Knock that extra $40 off and it’s worth the purchase just to try it out. The only downside with this deal? Well it’s not officially in stock at Amazon until December 11th, however they will honor the price you pay now, and if you can’t wait that long you can always pop over to Best Buy and pick one up there for the same price instead.

- Check out more of our favorite gaming mice here.