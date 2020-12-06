Logitech G815 RGB Mechanical Keyboard is 25% Off

RGB keyboards might add a little flash and flair to your gaming setup, but keyboards with powerful specs can give you better performance for a better overall experience. The Logitech G815 mechanical keyboard brings you both, but at a considerable discount for the holiday season. Without going over budget, you can pick up the G815 for just $149 through multiple vendors, including Best Buy and Newegg.

This price is an all-time low for the keyboard since it was first released in August 2020. We have more keyboard deals, and other hardware offers popping up every day as we share the best deals on tech we can find, so be sure to check back if you want to comparison shop.

The Logitech G815 features mechanical, tactile-type switches. There are five programmable G-keys to the side as well as dedicated media controls. It's a wired keyboard, connecting via a USB connection.

Users can use USB 2.0 passthrough to connect peripherals as the keyboard provides a USB replacement option for the slot it occupies. The RGB lighting effects can be adjusted using the Logitech G HUB software.

Check out the Logitech G815 product page at Newegg and Best Buy for more details and checkout options.