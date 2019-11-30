Logitech MX Sound 2.0 Speaker System on Sale With 50% off

When it comes to deals, It’s really nice to write about the products that we actually have, but can’t review, and the Logitech MX Sound 2.0 speaker system is one of them. Now don’t get me wrong, this isn’t a hyper-premium audiophile setup, and as a journalist who’s toyed with speaker systems ranging from $50 all the way up to $2000, I like to think I’ve got a bit of street cred when it comes to recommending good speaker systems.

That said, Logitech’s MX Sound 2.0 Multi-Device Stereo Speakers are on sale now this Cyber Monday weekend with an incredible 50% off their retail price, bringing it all the way down to a comfortable $50 investment. That in itself is an epic saving, but what is it that makes these desktop speakers so good for the price?

Logitech MX Sound 2.0 Speaker System: was $100, now $50

This killer budget-oriented speaker system packs in a healthy amount of bass, gesture controls, support for bluetooth and analog audio, has a headphone jack, and even touch sensitive volume controls too. View Deal

Performance & Bugbears

Well for day-to-day use, on the whole they’re very good. I have these setup at my workstation for when I’ve not got my more premium headset solutions plugged in, and they’re solid units. The rear firing bass woofers are surprisingly impressive and don’t muddy up the sound on the low-end, and the treble and mids perform strong as well, nothing really damning to report despite that $100 original price tag. The top end could be a bit clearer, and certainly lacks the punch of something like Razer’s Nommo speaker system (which are still on sale at $100 I might add), but for the price, the Logitech MX Sound 2.0s are fantastic for every-day gaming and music.

Bug bears? Well as the Amazon reviews state as well, when hooked up to your PC via the analog cable they do have an eco mode which turns the speakers off after 20 minutes or so. I’ve found however that this only occurs when the speakers are used on very low volumes, and to reactivate them you just wave your hand in front of them, or turn your music up, so it’s not the end of the world.

For $50 though the Logitech MX Sound 2.0 speakers are just a fantastic budget solution for those looking to up the ante when it comes to PC gaming audio solutions. Yeah you’ll definitely find better speakers out there, but nowhere near this price point.

