Lowest Price Ever: Samsung's Galaxy Ion 15-Inch Ultrabook Drops to $699

If you're a Samsung fan -- or just a fan of low-price premium laptops with big, colorful screens -- then you'll be happy to see this ultra-premium laptop's price drop precipitously. We saw a similar model of the Galaxy Ion go on sale previously for $1,099. Now on its own site, Samsung has knocked $400 more off the asking price, 46% off to be precise, taking this 15-inch 2.6-pound laptop down to just $699.



Granted, it's still not the cheapest of ultraportable laptops. But its impressive features may make it worth your consideration, starting with its FHD QLED 1080p display that promises 99.6% DCI-P3 color, which is great for serious media creation, or just for watching videos and live streams in bright environments. The Samsung Galaxy Book Ion comes powered by a 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, a 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and next-gen Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 15.6-inch Laptop: was $1,299, now $699 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Ion is now on sale for $600 off its list price. It includes an FHD QLED screen, an Intel 10-Gen Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 512GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM.View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy Book Ion ships with additional SSD and memory slots if you configure it at the base spec. That means you can easily upgrade your storage to make more room for those important files and videos, or you can drop in more memory to speed up the system. Samsung also claims that it comes with an impressively long battery life that can last up to 21 hours – that is almost an entire day between charges. (As always, take manufacturer battery specs with a grain of salt.)

Another cool feature worth mentioning is that the Galaxy Book Ion's trackpad can double as a wireless charger, allowing you to charge your phone while working on your laptop.

Samsung has certainly packed this premium notebook with increased productivity in mind, making it a good fit for professionals on the go. $699 is a great price for an ultra-thin productivity notebook with a bigger, more colorful screen than most. Still, there are also other options on the market. You can check out our Best Ultrabooks and Premium Laptops page to see more.

