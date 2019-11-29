MacBook Air Deal: Laptop With Good Keyboard is Just $649

If you want an ultraportable laptop with a great keyboard and a full suite of ports, the MacBook line may have been a tough sell for you lately. But the MacBook Air from 2017 is back, with a great keyboard, a pair of USB 3.0 ports and an SD card slot.

Apple doesn't sell it anymore, but it's on sale on for just $649.99 Amazon for Black Friday.

Apple MacBook Air was $999, now $649 @ Amazon The 2017 MacBook Air has Apple's old, great keyboard, as well as a wealth of ports, including USB Type-A and an SD card slot.

You won't get the latest specs from a 2-year old laptop; it has a 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD and 1440 x 900 display. But if you're only using the laptop for web browsing, email, word processing and other simple tasks, it will still serve you.

It also has MagSafe for charging, but not USB Type-C. So if you miss the days when Apple's charger seemed like magic when you tripped over the cable, this will bring that feeling back.