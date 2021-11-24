RTX 3080, 4K 120 Hz MSI Laptop Hits All-Time Low Price

It doesn’t get much better than the most recent iteration of MSI GE66 Raider (11UH-227). Designed to compete with the best gaming laptops, this model manages to cram in a lot of top-notch hardware into a relatively compact chassis, and thankfully, it’s offered at a big discount in the leadup to Black Friday.

Amazon currently sells the GE66 Raider for $2,999, which is $500 (14%) off its usual $3,499 selling price. What you’ll get in return is the 8-core/16-thread Core i9-11980HK (2.6 GHz base/5 GHz boost), which is Intel’s fastest mobile processor – that is, until the Alder Lake-P family arrives in 2022. The processor is backed by 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory and, more importantly, a flagship Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. The GPU drives a 15.6-inch 4K display with a fast 120 Hz refresh rate, something you don't see very often.

MSI GE66 Raider (Core i9, 32GB, 2TB): was $3,499, now $2,999 @ Amazon MSI GE66 Raider (Core i9, 32GB, 2TB): was $3,499, now $2,999 @ Amazon

If money isn’t a problem for you, MSI’s GE66 Raider gaming laptop is tough to beat with a flagship Core i9-11980K processor, 32GB of RAM and a GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. It also sports a 15.6-inch 4K UHD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Other specs for the GE66 Raider include a 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD and a massive 99.9 WHr battery (the largest allowable on an airplane by the TSA). In addition, MSI’s Cooler Boost Technology is onboard to keep temperatures in check, thanks to two system fans and six heat pipes.

The laptop also doesn’t disappoint on the connectivity front with three USB 3.2 Gen Type-A, one USB 3.2 Gen Type-A, SD Express, one Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, and GbE ports. You’ll also find RGB accent lighting on the keyboard and around the GE66 Raider’s chassis to liven things up. And this particular 5.2-pound laptop comes slathered in a rich Titanium Blue color.

We should note that the MSI GE66 Raider comes standard with Windows 10 installed but is eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11.

More MSI GE66 Raider Laptop Deals

You can find even more savings at our best Black Friday gaming laptop deals page. We're also tracking the best Black Friday monitor deals, best Black Friday SSD deals, , best Black Friday 3D printer deals, best Black Friday Raspberry Pi deals and the Best Black Friday PC hardware deals overall. We even have advice on where you might find RTX 3080 deals.