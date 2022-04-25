MSI GL76 17-Inch (Intel 12th Gen, RTX 3070) Gaming Laptop For $1,599: Real Deals

With an RTX 3070 and an Intel Core i7-12700H, this is a great price reduction on an MSI GL76 gaming laptop for $1,599 from Newegg. The GL76 has a large 17.3-inch screen and a futuristic gamer-centric style.

Also available today is the great Samsung 980 Pro 1TB for $139 one of the best SSDs we've reviewed, and AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X is on sale for $217 - a fantastic price for performance ratio.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

MSI GL76 17.3-Inch Gaming Laptop: was $1,899, now $1,599 at Newegg

Featuring a 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake CPU, the GL76 gaming laptop from MSI has a Core i7-12700H at its heart and graphics powered by an Nvidia RTX 3070. This config also features 16GB DDR4 and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) PCIe Gen 4 SSD: was $229, now $139 at Amazon

Our favourite SSD thanks to its epic performance and superb power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $309, now $217 at Amazon

Earning 4.5 stars in our AMD Ryzen 5 5600X review , this chip is highly sought after thanks to its strong single- and multi-threaded performance, leading power efficiency and PCIe Gen4 support. It also features stellar thermals, a bundled cooler and overclocking capability, so there’s a lot to love here.

Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow: was $109, now $74 at Newegg with code AEDCVX and after rebate

This mid-tower ATX case features solid steel construction with a unique looking cutout mesh grill at the front, three Corsair SP (Static Pressure) 120mm RGB Pro fans and a lighting node, as well as a full PSU shroud to hide the power supply and most of you cables to give a clean-looking build.

ABS Master Gaming PC (Ryzen 5 5600X, RTX 3060): was $1,599, now $1,269 at Newegg

If you're after an affordable but capable gaming desktop, this model from ABS (basically Newegg's PC house brand) sports a solid combo of a Ryzen 5 5600X and an RTX 3060. You also get 16GB of DDR4 and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

