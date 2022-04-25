MSI GL76 17-Inch (Intel 12th Gen, RTX 3070) Gaming Laptop For $1,599: Real Deals

By published

Gaming laptop deals

Real Deals
With an RTX 3070 and an Intel Core i7-12700H, this is a great price reduction on an MSI GL76 gaming laptop for $1,599 from Newegg. The GL76 has a large 17.3-inch screen and a futuristic gamer-centric style.

Also available today is the great Samsung 980 Pro 1TB for $139 one of the best SSDs we've reviewed, and AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X is on sale for $217 - a fantastic price for performance ratio. 

Scroll down for more deals and cases and pre-built desktops. 

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

MSI GL76 17.3-Inch Gaming Laptop: was $1,899, now $1,599 at Newegg

MSI GL76 17.3-Inch Gaming Laptop: was $1,899, now $1,599 at Newegg
Featuring a 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake CPU, the GL76 gaming laptop from MSI has a Core i7-12700H at its heart and graphics powered by an Nvidia RTX 3070. This config also features 16GB DDR4 and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

View Deal
Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) PCIe Gen 4 SSD:  was $229, now $139 at Amazon

Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) PCIe Gen 4 SSD: was $229, now $139 at Amazon
Our favourite SSD thanks to its epic performance and superb power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps.

View Deal
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $309, now $217 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $309, now $217 at Amazon
Earning 4.5 stars in our AMD Ryzen 5 5600X review, this chip is highly sought after thanks to its strong single- and multi-threaded performance, leading power efficiency and PCIe Gen4 support. It also features stellar thermals, a bundled cooler and overclocking capability, so there’s a lot to love here.

View Deal
Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow: was $109, now $74 at Newegg with code AEDCVX and after rebate

Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow: was $109, now $74 at Newegg with code AEDCVX and after rebate
This mid-tower ATX case features solid steel construction with a unique looking cutout mesh grill at the front, three Corsair SP (Static Pressure) 120mm RGB Pro fans and a lighting node, as well as a full PSU shroud to hide the power supply and most of you cables to give a clean-looking build.

View Deal
ABS Master Gaming PC (Ryzen 5 5600X, RTX 3060):  was $1,599, now $1,269 at Newegg

ABS Master Gaming PC (Ryzen 5 5600X, RTX 3060): was $1,599, now $1,269 at Newegg
If you're after an affordable but capable gaming desktop, this model from ABS (basically Newegg's PC house brand) sports a solid combo of a Ryzen 5 5600X and an RTX 3060. You also get 16GB of DDR4 and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

View Deal

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
