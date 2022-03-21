MSI Katana RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for Only $949: Real Deals

By published

Plus some Razer-sharp deals

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

Happy Monday! Today's deals include great savings on laptops, monitors, and a bunch of premium Razer products. First off, we have fantastic savings on an MSI Katana RTX 3060 gaming laptop for only $949 at Costco.

Next up is a 27-inch Razer Raptor monitor that's down to $559 on Amazon and a 34-inch ultrawide Gigabyte G34WQC display for only $347 at Newegg.  It's also a great time to get some money off of some premium Razer gaming headsets and mice. 

Have a look down below for our other great deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

MSI Katana RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop: was $1,299, now $949 at Costco

MSI Katana RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop: was $1,299, now $949 at Costco
This MSI Katana model contains an Intel Core i7-11800H processor and an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU.  This gaming laptop also comes with a 15-inch FHD 144Hz screen with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. 

View Deal
Razer Raptor 27 (2K, 144 Hz) Monitor:  was $699, now $559 at Amazon

Razer Raptor 27 (2K, 144 Hz) Monitor: was $699, now $559 at Amazon
Razer's 27-inch, 2K display has a gorgeous panel that covers nearly 100 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut, along with attractive RGB lighting. The Razer Raptor is also FreeSync and G-Sync compatible.

View Deal
Gigabyte G34WQC A-SA 34-Inch: was $449, now $347 at Newegg

Gigabyte G34WQC A-SA 34-Inch: was $449, now $347 at Newegg
This massive 34-inch ultrawide monitor from Gigabyte has a 144Hz 3440 x 1440 VA display panel with a 1500R curve and is also HDR 400 certified. It also features 90% DCI-P3 coverage and a 120% sRGB color gamut.

Razer Kraken Ultimate: was $129, now $54 at Amazon

Razer Kraken Ultimate: was $129, now $54 at Amazon
The Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB gaming headset features Razer's Chroma RGB lighting profiles via its Synapse software, THX-certified virtual 7.1 surround sound, a retractable microphone, gel-infused ear cushions, and earcup audio controls.

View Deal
Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro: was $129, now $59 at Amazon

Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro: was $129, now $59 at Amazon
The DeathAdder v2 Pro is on sale at an impressive 38% off its retail price. With a 20k DPI optical sensor and patented responsive switches, It’s a true king when it comes to FPS and RTS gaming.

 

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
