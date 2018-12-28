Deal: Get an 8GB MSI RX 580 for $155 After Rebate

Despite the fact that AMD recently launched the more-powerful RX 590, the now previous-generation RX 580 is arguably a much better deal for 1080p gamers, delivering more than 90 percent of the newer card’s performance at a lower price, with significantly lower power consumption. And when the RX 580 goes on sale, as it is right now on Newegg for an impressively low $155 after $15 coupon code and a $30 mail-in-rebate, AMD’s 8GB card is an absolute steal compared to RX 590s that start around $260 and Nvidia GTX 1060’s hovering at or just above $200.

While this is a no-frills card with what looks to be a reference-design cooler, $155 is the lowest price we’ve seen on an 8GB RX 580. And this card is an excellent performer for those playing games on a 1080p monitor.

The RX 580 should also remain a sound gaming investment for the foreseeable future. Newer RX 590s are priced much higher for minimal gains. And while we are hearing plenty of rumors about an RX 2060 from Nvidia, pricing of previous RTX cards leads us to believe that card will be priced well above $250 whenever it arrives. So if you opt for this card, you can be fairly certain something much better and less-expensive isn’t going to land anytime soon.

