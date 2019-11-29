Need 42 Inches of 4K IPS Real Estate? LG 43UD79-B on Sale for $489

LG introduced the 43UD79-B two years ago, and I bought it for my own personal use. I can attest, this is a great panel, actually one of the best tech purchases I've made over the last several years, and now it is on sale for $489 at B&H, where it usually retails for $689.

With 43" of real estate, you'll have plenty of room to get things done, which is helpful if you're constantly opening multiple browser windows and/or Excel sheets like I do. I also connect multiple devices to my monitor, so the two 4K HDMI 2.0 inputs (@60Hz), two HDMI 1.4 inputs (4K @ 30Hz), DisplayPort 1.2a input (4K @ 60Hz) and USB 3.1 Type-C port that can also operate in DP Alt Mode to carry a signal, offers plenty of input options.

LG 43UD79-B 43" 4K IPS Monitor: was $689, now $489 LG's 4K panel comes with a spacious 43" and copious connectivity options paired with an IPS panel.View Deal

But using all of those inputs wisely is another matter, and there the LG panel really shines: It has a Picture-in-Picture feature that can display four 21.5" 1080p sections, and with that resolution and size, they're actual quite usable.

The panel sports an 8ms GTG response time. It also comes with two 10W Harmon Kardon stereo speaks, a TS-232C connector, remote control, and headphone jack. Copious connectivity: Check.

The stand only allows tilt adjustments, which is the only knock on the monitor, but the 200X200 VESA mount on the rear will allow you to use a better stand or monitor arm.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for more display savings over on our best Black Friday PC monitor deals round-up page.