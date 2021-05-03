Every RTX 30-Series Card is in the Monday Newegg Shuffle

Monday's Newegg Shuffle comes with every SKU of Nvidia's best graphics cards from the Ampere line, plus a single AMD GPU and a bunch of motherboards and power supplies that you probably don't want. The RTX 3060 and RTX 3090 are both here, as well as every option in between, including Ti and overclocked models. Plus, the Radeon RX 6700 makes sure AMD has some representation.

Of note is that all of today's bundles come with either a motherboard or power supply attached, save for one bundle that instead opts to include a 1440p @ 165Hz Asus Monitor. Some of these are decent gear, like the Gigabyte Elite and Master series motherboards, but be careful around those power supplies. The Gigabyte power supplies included here have some pretty low ratings, although the EVGA bundles are likely a safer bet. Maybe.

As for why you need to buy a bundle in the first place, it's because Newegg knows these GPUs are rare, and it's happy to take the opportunity to force you to buy extra gear if you want to get them. Not just any gear, either: It's often gear that doesn't sell as well on its own. Still, even with the extra parts, our eBay GPU pricing index shows that you're still likely to pay less for a GPU here than you would with a scalper — the bundled item can be offloaded or trashed and you'd still come out ahead.



And this is a pretty strong lineup, featuring cards from all over the top half of our GPU benchmarks hierarchy. For an idea of the power we're looking at here, know that RTX 3060 cards are about as fast as the RTX 2070 from 2018, but with more memory (and less memory bandwidth). The RTX 3090 meanwhile reigns as the king of the GPU hill, with 24GB of VRAM for good measure. It's about 25% faster than the old Titan RTX, and right now costs nearly as much.

If you're eyeing the lone Radeon card, refer to our ray tracing face-off to see how it stacks compared to Nvidia's ray-tracing and DLSS prowess. It does a lot better in traditional rasterized games, however, where it keeps pace with the RTX 3070.



For those unfamiliar with the process, Newegg Shuffle uses a lottery format. Just select the component(s) you'd like to potentially buy. Then Newegg will hold a drawing later today, after which the 'winners' will be notified by email with the chance to purchase an item (only one) within a several-hour period. Based on our experience, you won't get selected most of the time. But hey, it's free to try.



Here's the full list of today's options:

With component shortages plaguing the PC industry, not to mention the smartphone and automotive industries, the latest word is that prices aren't likely to return to 'normal' throughout 2021. If you can keep chugging along with whatever your PC currently has, that's the best option, as otherwise prices are painful for all of the Nvidia Ampere and AMD RDNA2 GPUs.



Today's Newegg shuffle starts at 1 pm EST/10 am PST. The Newegg Shuffle normally lasts for 2 hours, so if you're interested in any of these components, act fast!



For other ways to get hard-to-find graphics cards, check out our RTX 3080 stock tracker and our feature on where to buy RTX 30-series cards. And for more Newegg savings, visit out page of Newegg promo codes.