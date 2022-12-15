Nvidia's RTX 4080 Tops Newegg's List of Best-Selling GPUs

The GeForce RTX 4080 doesn't currently occupy a spot on our best graphics cards page, largely due to its price. But it has apparently become the best-selling graphics card on Newegg (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 currently sits in fourth place.
Despite reports claiming poor GeForce RTX 4080 sales, according to the U.S. retailer, the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4080 Gaming OC, which usually sells for $1,269.99 (opens in new tab), has sold the most. However, a graphics card that costs over a grand isn't what everyone needs. The more budget-friendly GeForce SKUs, such as the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and GeForce RTX 3060, remain popular among consumers. Thoaw last-generation Ampere graphics cards sit comfortably in second and third place.
The GeForce RTX 4090 is perhaps the biggest surprise, though. Notwithstanding the eye-watering $1,599 MSRP, the Ada Lovelace graphics card finds itself in the top five, beating more affordable options like the $479 Radeon RX 6700 XT or $329 Radeon RX 6600.
On the other hand, Amazon's top-selling graphics card list shows a different reality. According to Amazon, the GeForce RTX 3060 is the highest-selling graphics card. And the GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4090 are miles away from the GeForce RTX 3060 in terms of sales. The GeForce RTX 4090 sits in the 15th position, whereas the GeForce RTX 4080 is all the way at the bottom in 28th place.
The problem with best-selling lists is that retailers never share the number of units sold. Therefore, we should treat the lists with caution. For example, the GeForce RTX 4080 is reportedly selling well for Newegg. In contrast, Amazon's enjoying great sales from the GeForce RTX 3060. While some may argue that Amazon's data looks more credible, we'll leave that to you to decide. It could also be just down to Amazon being a place for more casual consumers, while Newegg has traditionally courted a more enthusiast PC component audience.
AMD recently launched the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT, starting at $999 and $899, respectively. But while the RDNA 3 graphics cards are in stock at Newegg, they're almost at the bottom of the barrel in terms of sales. The Radeon RX 7900 XT is 88th on Newegg's list, while the Radeon RX 7900 XTX ranks 16th on Amazon's list, with the Radeon RX 7900 XT trailing right behind.
AMD had reportedly prepared over 200,000 units of Radeon RX 7900-series graphics cards for sale, so stock shouldn't be a problem and many sold out on launch day. So, having just launched earlier this week, it will likely take some time before AMD's RDNA 3 offerings penetrate the list of most-sold graphics cards. The fact is that those cards are out there, and Nvidia has some stiff competition, which is good for consumers.
No surprises here. The XT variant really has a bad price/performance ratio at least when compared to XTX SKU.
Seriously, for $100 more one can get the XTX, depending on the GPU model though, since some custom AIB cards could cost more, so I'm not sure who in AMD's marketing team ? thought $899 would be a fair price for this GPU.
The previous gen RX 6800 XT was priced at $649, so this increase in price makes little sense. Why should one buy the XT variant, when you get 17-20% higher performance and 20% more memory with the XTX ?
Shopkeeper: "Well, we've this nice mobo for $200, and it's very good. Of course, you could buy a top one for $300..."
Me: "A top one? Your website lists a $500 mobo as one of the most popular ones."
Shopkeeper: "Right, but you do understand that we list stuff that nobody actually buys as the most popular, don't you?"
Also, WTF does this Newegg page even show!? Like, I can absolutely state that those numbers are complete BS. Well, maybe not so much BS but they are meaningless. The RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition, which isn't normally carried by Newegg and is only sold by third parties, had a lowest price of 1,599. And it's in position number 7? Again, Newegg's presentation raises a LOT of red flags.
What I'd really love to see — and never will — would be a list grouped by the GPUs, so all RTX 4080s, 4090s, 7900 XTXs, etc. together. And then show actual numbers of units sold (and a list of how many units are in stock). That would be awesome.
It may end up being like the Ryzen 5800X, where it didn't make sense at first, but eventual price drops ended up making it a good CPU
There are none in stock anywhere