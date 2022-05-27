Pick up an RTX 3080 Ti in a Corsair Builders Bundle for Only $1,899: Real Deals

Corsair is currently offering a set of "Builders Bundle" deals on their website where you can save on almost all the parts needed to build a monster of a gaming or content creation machine. Included in the bundle are the case, power supply, CPU cooler, RGB fans and controller, and a powerful RTX 30-series GPU, but you still need to get a RAM, CPU, SSD, and motherboard if you don't already have one.

The two bundle deals are the RTX 3080 Ti FE Builders Bundle for $1,899 (opens in new tab), and the RTX 3090 Builders Bundle for $2,399 (opens in new tab).

Also on sale this holiday weekend is the PNY Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB XLR8 for $429 (opens in new tab) and the EVGA Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 XC Gaming 12GB also for $429 (opens in new tab) both from Best Buy.

(opens in new tab) RTX 3080 Ti FE Builders Bundle: was $2,304, now $1,899 at Corsair (opens in new tab)

You can make significant savings on this "Builders Bundle" from Corsair. With almost all the components to construct a super powerful gaming rig. Parts included in the bundle include an HX1200 power supply, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition, iCUE H150i Elite LCD display liquid CPU cooler, iCUE ML120 RGB Elite premium 120mm PWM magnetic levitation fan kit and an iCUE 5000T RGB tempered glass mid-tower ATX PC case.

(opens in new tab) RTX 3090 Builders Bundle: was $2,779, now $2,399 at Corsair (opens in new tab)

You can make significant savings on this "Builders Bundle" from Corsair rather than buying the parts separately. With almost all the components to construct a super powerful gaming rig. Parts included in the bundle include an HX1200 power supply, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ventus from MSI, iCUE H150i Elite Capellix liquid CPU cooler, iCUE ML120 RGB Elite premium 120mm PWM magnetic levitation fan kit and an iCUE 5000D Airflow tempered glass mid-tower ATX PC case.

(opens in new tab) EVGA Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 XC Gaming 12GB: was $549, now $429 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The RTX 3060 has 3584 Cuda cores and 12GBs of GDDR6 VRAM, with a dual fan cooling solution ideal for a lower wattage graphics card.