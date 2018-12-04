Trending

Deal: PowerColor 8GB Red Dragon Radeon RX 580 for $160 After Rebate

By Graphics 

We predicted that AMD’s Radeon RX 580 would see lots of deals over the holiday shopping season, and that prediction continues to ring true. Newegg is now offering a PowerColor-made 8GB RX 580 for $159.99 after applying a $40 coupon code (EMCERPT94) and a $20 mail-in rebate. Just don’t forget to apply that code, or you won’t be getting much of a deal on this card.

For those on a budget, the PowerColor 8GB Red Dragon Radeon RX 580 excellent card for 1080p gaming and is even capable of powering a VR rig. We’ve seen some 4GB RX 580s at lower prices, but the extra video memory in this model makes it better able to handle gaming above 1080p, as well as high-resolution textures, as well as future AAA titles that prefer more memory.

