Save 36% Off of The Razer Basilisk Gaming Mouse This Black Friday

Razer has long held the mantle of being one of the true kings of gaming mice, and its Razer Basilisk is no exception to the company’s long held pedigree. In fact it’s this journalist’s mouse of choice for the Black Friday weekend (albeit I’m using the Mercury White one). And it’s on sale now for an impressive $45, that’s $25 off its retail price for a 36% saving with discount code.

Razer Basilisk Gaming Mouse: was $75, now $45

Listed at $49 you can reduce the price further on checkout with code: “9BFCMPC423”. That out of the way, the Basilisk is a fantastically designed FPS oriented mouse complete with Razer’s 5G optical sensor. View Deal

Specifications

Sensor Type Optical Sensor Model Razer 5G Optical Max CPI 16,000 IPS Rating 450 Max Acceleration 50G Programmable Buttons 8 Polling Rate 1000 Hz Weight 107g Warranty 1 Year

Performance

So how does it feel to use? Well it’s a fantastically well balanced right-handed gaming mouse. Traction is good and smooth thanks to three large PTFE feet, and the silicon grips on both the right and left side of the mouse with the scoop make it instantly feel comfortable for us palm grippers out there. One of the nicer touches it the mouse wheel tension adjuster. If you’re scrolling the web you can set it to low, and flick down pages with ease, but if you need something a bit more controlled and calculated for your gaming sessions, a quick tweak via the adjustment wheel on the underside of the mouse ensures you’re good to go in seconds.

The sensor feels good too. Precise and direct. With no tracking or latency issues, even when scrolling across super wide monitors. Lighting is clean and classy and the overall finish is enjoyable under-touch. It’s somewhere in the middle when it comes to weight (some FPS purists may prefer something a lot lighter than 107g), but on the whole it’s still easy enough to flick around the desktop without impairing any RSI related consequences. In fact it may be worth checking out our review of the Razer Basilisk Ultimate (the wireless variant) here, for more detail.

At $45 and 36% off, the Razer Basilisk is a fantastic addition to any PC Gamer’s arsenal of mice. Perfect for FPSs, and a keyboard bound MMOer a like, it’s a versatile mouse, capable of any game you set it to task on.