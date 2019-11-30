Great Deal for Couch Gamers: Razer Turret Is $50 Off

Are you a couch gamer? Are you like me, living in a small apartment without room for a desk? Here's a deal on an item I actually use with my PC at home all the time: the Razer Turret.

This wireless keyboard and mouse combo works with a PC or Xbox One, including a pull-out mouse surface to play while you recline. The whole thing is $50 off on Amazon ahead of Cyber Monday.

Razer Turret was $249.99 now $199.99 @ Amazon For couch gamers, the Razer Turret is a mechanical keyboard and mouse combo for both PC and Xbox One. It has Chroma lighting, Razer Green switches and a comfortable mouse.View Deal

We reviewed the Turret when it launched and appreciated its comfortable, solid design, Razer Green switches and clever mouse mat. The mouse itself is much like the Razer Mamba, and the whole thing works with Synapse for Chroma lighting.

The number of Xbox One games with keyboard and mouse support is still growing, but it will work on any PC game, making this a really strong option for anyone who likes to play video games fro the comfort of their couch.