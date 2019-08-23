MSI Geforce RTX 2080 Ventus 8G OC at Its Lowest Price Ever

Credit: Newegg

It’s time to go back to school, but that doesn’t mean the back-to-school deals are over. Today, Newegg is offering the MSI Geforce RTX 2080 Ventus 8G OC for $619.99 with the code EMCTDVW36 at checkout and a $20 rebate. That’s $70 off the $689.99 MSRP and the lowest price we've ever seen for this graphics card.

The MSI Geforce RTX 2080 Ventus features real-time ray tracing and comes equipped with 8GB of 256-bit GDDR6, as well as a core clock speed of 1,515 MHz with a boost speed of 1,800 MHz. The Ventus fans are equipped with double ball bearings for quiet gaming and enhanced heat dissipation.

If you are looking for a high-end GPU upgrade for you rig, the MSI Geforce RTX 2080 Ventus might be a good choice for you. Be sure to check out review of the RTX 2080 reference card from Nvidia before buying. You can also catch up on our graphics card face-off between reference cards and third-party cards for more.

