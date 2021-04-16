GeForce RTX 3070 is $640 in the Latest Newegg Shuffle

The Newegg Shuffle is back and we're finally giving prospective buyers a chance to hit the ground running thanks to an early tip off on today's inventory. The highlight for today is a GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card that's up for $640, giving you a chance to buy one of the best graphics cards at a much lower price than what scalpers offer.

Joining that offer are two graphics card/motherboard combos and one graphics card/PSU combo. First up is another RTX 3070 that's paired with an Asus board for $970, and second is a GeForce RTX 3080 and Asus board combo for $1,270. If you've got big dollars burning a hole in your pocket, you can also get a GeForce RTX 3090 and an EVGA 750W PSU for $2,030.

All three of these graphics cards rank either towards or at the top of our GPU benchmarks hierarchy, and prices are at least lower than what we've seen in our eBay GPU pricing index. Still, the only way you're likely to get a new Ampere or Big Navi GPU is to pay the piper. The RTX 3070 officially has a $500 base MSRP, so the EVGA card still sports a 28% markup — though it's worth noting that EVGA also lists the 3070 XC3 Ultra Gaming at $630.



For those unfamiliar with the process, Newegg Shuffle uses a lottery format. Just select the component(s) you'd like to potentially buy. Then Newegg will hold a drawing later today, after which the 'winners' get notified by email with the chance to purchase the part (only one) within a several hour period. Based on our experience, you won't get selected most of the time. But hey, it's free to try.



Today's options and prices consist of the following:

All of the graphics card prices are anywhere from 25% to 50% higher than the official launch MSRPs from AMD and Nvidia, though these are third-party custom cards that generally include some with extra features. The RTX 3080 and 3090 cards are the most powerful of the bunch, although that sole RTX 3070 represents the best value here — and if you're only after the graphics card, the motherboard or PSU combo doesn't do anything other than increase the price.



With component shortages plaguing the PC industry, not to mention the smartphone and automotive industries, the latest word is that prices aren't likely to return to 'normal' throughout 2021. If you can keep chugging along with whatever your PC currently has, that's the best option, as otherwise prices are painful for all of the Nvidia Ampere and AMD RDNA2 GPUs.

Today's Newegg shuffle starts at 1 pm EST/10 am PST. They normally last for 2 hours, so if you're interested in any of these cards, act fast!