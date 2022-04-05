RTX 3070 Gigabyte Aorus 15P Down to $1,199: Real Deals

We have more great deals for you today, starting with Gigabyte's Aorus 15P XD (RTX 3070) for $1,199 (opens in new tab) from Antonline — that's $700 off its listed retail price. The laptop also features an 11th Gen Intel CPU and a 240Hz FHD screen.

Razer's ergonomic gaming chair, the Iskur X has been reduced from $399 to $249 at BestBuy (opens in new tab). Check out other gaming chair options in our best gaming chairs (opens in new tab) picks. You can also get your fingertips on the low-profile keys of Corsair's K70 RGB MK.2 for just $99 (opens in new tab) at BestBuy.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aorus 15P (RTX 3070): was $1,899, now $1,199 at Antonline (opens in new tab)

With a sleek, stealthy design that we loved in our Gigabyte Aorus 15P review (opens in new tab), this is a very capable machine with an impressive level of portability. Filling out the rest of the spec slots is an Intel Core i7-11800H, RTX 3070, and a 15.6-inch FHD display with 240Hz refresh rate, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Razer Iskur X: was $399, now $249 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This gaming chair from Razer comes with multi-layered synthetic leather, wrapped around high-density foam cushions. The chair also features 2D armrests that not only go up and down but rotate slightly in/out.

(opens in new tab) Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Keys: was $150, now $99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Corsair's K70 RGB Rapidfire keyboard is a full-sized wired keyboard with Cherry MX low-profile mechanical switches. The K70 also comes with a soft-touch detachable wrist rest, dedicated multimedia controls, USB pass-through, and FPS/MOBA keycap sets.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition: was $1,699, now $1,399 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This Asus gaming laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX CPU and a Radeon RX 6800M GPU. The Advantage edition G15 also includes 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 15.6-inch QHD screen.

(opens in new tab) WD Black D30 2TB External SSD: was $269, now $179 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This portable external solid-state drive from Western Digital is compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, and has read speeds up to 900MB/s which should make it fast enough to play games directly from the drive.

