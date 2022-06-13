RTX 3070 Powered Gigabyte A5 X1 Yours For Just $1,299: Real Deals

Some great deals are popping up today for gaming laptops, with a choice of either an RTX 3070 or RTX 3060 GPU inside. The Gigabyte A5 X1 is down to just $1,299 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. This powerful little gaming machine includes a Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3070 GPU.

Acer is selling the Predator Helios 300 at a reduced price of $1,049 (opens in new tab). With a 144Hz FHD screen, a Core-i7 11800H CPU, and an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, this is a great price for this config.

A luxury peripheral at a bargain price — the Razer Kraken Ultimate gaming headset is on sale for only $64 (opens in new tab). It features THX-certified virtual 7.1 surround sound, a retractable microphone, and gel-infused ear cushions.

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte A5 X1 (RTX3070) Gaming Laptop: was $1,749, now $1,299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The A5 X1 pairs a Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070. The laptop also has 16GB of RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD at its disposal.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Helios 300 (RTX 3060) Gaming Laptop: was $1,499, now $1,049 at Acer (opens in new tab)

The Predator Helios comes with a 144Hz FHD screen powered by a Core-7 11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, 1TB 7200RPM HDD, and the GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken Ultimate Gaming Headset: was $129, now $64 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB gaming headset features Razer's Chroma RGB lighting profiles via its Synapse software, THX-certified virtual 7.1 surround sound, a retractable microphone, gel-infused ear cushions, and earcup audio controls.

(opens in new tab) AOC AG493UCX 49-Inch 120Hz Ultrawide Gaming Monitor: was $999, now $699 at Micro Center (opens in new tab)

This huge 5120x1440 ultrawide monitor from AOC has a screen size of 49-inches with a 1800R curvature and a 120Hz refresh rate. This is a pick-up in-store item only - so you will need to live near a Micro Center store to get this deal.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Pulsefire Dart Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse: was $99, now $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This gaming mouse comes with 6 programmable buttons (via software) and a long battery life of around 50 hours. The HyperX Pulsefire also uses a Pixart 3389 sensor for its 16K DPI.

