GeForce RTX 3080, 3070, and 3060 Featured in the Latest Newegg Shuffle

Nearly everybody seems to want one of the best graphics cards, which means they're all sold out. Newegg has an alternative, with its regular Newegg Shuffle. Another one just went live, with GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3070, and GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards and bundles on tap. These all rank high on our GPU benchmarks hierarchy, and prices are at least somewhat reasonable (compared to what you'll find in our eBay GPU pricing index).



If you're not familiar with the process, Newegg Shuffle uses a lottery format. If you 'win,' you get the chance to buy the product within a narrow time window. For the record: I've entered many times and have yet to be selected, so it's hardly a done deal. In fact, of the staff of Tom's Hardware, none of those of us who have entered have been selected. But good luck anyway!



Today's options and prices consist of the following:

In terms of lowest pricing for a decent GPU, the Zotac and Gigabyte RTX 3060 cards are worth a look. RTX 3060 often sells for over $750 on eBay, though the nominal price is supposed to be about half that. Performance is only equal to an RTX 2070 as well, which was originally a $500–$600 card two and a half years ago. The RTX 3070 for $745 isn't terrible either, if you want something a bit more potent. Stepping up to the RTX 3080 meanwhile will cost nearly as much as the launch price of the RTX 3090 — though you get a top-shelf motherboard to go with it.



Considering the ongoing component shortages across the whole industry, it's unlikely we'll see sufficient supply on any of the latest Nvidia Ampere or AMD RDNA2 GPUs any time soon. Nvidia even said as much during an investor call yesterday; it expects shortages throughout the rest of the year and into 2022. The current Newegg shuffle ends in about 90 minutes. Good luck!