RTX 3080 Gaming PC Pricing Slashed For Presidents' Day Sales — Real Deals

The Presidents' Day sales have started, and thankfully this means you can get $700 off of an RTX 3080 powered Alienware Aurora R10 right now. The availability of GPUs combined with some insane pricing means getting hold of a new graphics card is hard - making this Alienware Aurora R10 a very attractive offering. 

Tighten up your FPS game with an amazing deal on a Razer DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse for only $37. Go big on screen size with a superb 27% saving off of this 43-Inch Asus ROG Strix XG438Q 4K monitor.   

Check below for even more great deals today.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop: was $2,900, now $2,200 at Dell

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop: was $2,900, now $2,200 at Dell
Probably the only way to get an Nvidia RTX 3080 right now, the Dell Alienware Aurora R10 comes with the aforementioned Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB GPU, a Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, and a 1TB M.2 SSD.

View Deal
Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse: was $70, now $37 at Amazon

Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse: was $70, now $37 at Amazon
The Razer DeathAdder V2 features Razer's new optical mouse switches and a 20K DPI optical sensor for lightning-fast response times. A mainstay mouse for serious FPS enthusiasts, the DeathAdder also has eight programmable buttons that are configurable through the Razer Synapse 3 software.

View Deal
Asus ROG Strix XG438Q 43-Inch 4K Monitor: was $1,100, now $800 at Newegg

Asus ROG Strix XG438Q 43-Inch 4K Monitor: was $1,100, now $800 at Newegg
This massive 4K, 120Hz refresh rate monitor from Asus has had its price slashed by 27%. The ROG Strix XG438Q is FreeSync 2 compatible, has built-in 10-watt stereo speakers, and is HDR 600 certified. Connectivity-wise, it comes with three HDMI (2.0) and one Display Port (1.4).

View Deal
Lian Li Lancool II Mesh: was $130, now $125 at Newegg

Lian Li Lancool II Mesh: was $130, now $125 at Newegg
The Lian Li Lancool II Mesh is at the lowest price that we have seen for a while. Awarded with an Editors Choice badge, this ATX case is fantastic to build in, and has excellent thermal performance. 

View Deal
Adata XPG S7 Series 2TB: was $250, now $180

Adata XPG S7 Series 2TB: was $250, now $180
You can save $70 off this Gen 3 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD from Adata at the moment. With max read/write speeds of 3500/3000 MB/s, this large storage drive could be a good solution for storing an expansive games library.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Deal