RTX 3080 Desktop Deal: $2499 with Ryzen 7 5800x CPU

Due to graphics card shortages, the best Cyber Monday RTX 3080 deals usually involve buying a prebuilt desktop with the popular GPU inside. But you don't have to settle for an ugly bottom-barrel desktop with no-name components, nor do you have to pay a premium for a system from the likes of Alienware or Razer.

In one of the best Cyber Monday desktop deals this year, Amazon has a fully-loaded Thermaltake Reactor 380 gaming PC for just $2,499, reduced from $2,799. This desktop comes loaded with high-end, brand-name components, and with Thermaltake's gorgeous Tower 100 case and RGB lighting, it's a stunner.

Thermaltake Reactor 380 (RTX 3080, Ryzen 7 5800X): was $2799, now $2499 at Amazon Thermaltake Reactor 380 (RTX 3080, Ryzen 7 5800X): was $2799, now $2499 at Amazon

Powered by a Ryzen 7 5800X, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD, this RTX 3080 desktop offers more than just performance. Its gorgeous Thermaltake Tower 100 case has tempered glass on three sides, along an RGB AIO cooler, RAM and GPU.

This Thermaltake Reactor 380 is powered by a Ryzen 7 5800X CPU that's liquid-cooled by Thermaltake's own 120mm ARGB AIO. The desktop features 16GB of Thermaltake's RGB DDR4 ToughRAM running at 3,600 MHz, along with a 1TB Seagate FireCuda 520 PCIe 4.0 SSD that promises read and write speeds of 7,300 MBps and 6,900 MBps, respectively.

The system gets its juice from a Thermaltake 750W 80 Plus Gold PSU. Thermaltake doesn't officially list which RTX 3080 card it's using, but a promotional photo shows a Zotac card with RGB lighting. The company also doesn't say what model of motherboard it's using, but discloses that it's a B550 mITX model.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about the Reactor 380 is its Tower 100 case, which has glass on three sides to give you a great view of the light show inside. It also has some mesh siding also for increased airflow. It also has a front panel with two USB Type-A ports and one USB Type-C connection.

