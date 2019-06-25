Samsung 860 QVO 1TB SATA SSD Now 32% Off

Credit: Tom's Hardware

Amazon continues to pump out deals in advance of Prime Day on July 15. Today, the online retailer has the Samsung 860 QVO 1TB 2.5-inch SATA III SSD for $98. That’s 32% off the $130 MSRP and Amazon's lowest price for this SSD ever.

Anyone in the market for fast storage at an affordable price should look at the Samsung 860 QVO. It features sequential read speeds of up to 550 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up 520 MB/s. It also includes AES 256-bit encryption with Windows BitLocker support for added security.

Is This Deal for You?

When we reviewed the Samsung 860 QVO SSD in November, we praised it for its good performance, intelligent cache that expands and contracts based on the amount of data stored on the drive and the strong endurance it offers for a QLC SSD. At the time, one of our biggest issues with it was its price, but now Amazon has turned this SSD into a notable deal. Be sure to read our review before opening your wallet.

Not sure what kind of SSD is right for you? Check out our SSD buying guide, along with our picks for best the best SSDs of 2019 for comparisons, recommendations and explanations.