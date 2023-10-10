Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD Falls to Lowest Price Ever for Prime Event

The 4TB version of Samsung's 990 Pro just hit the streets within the past few weeks, but it's already discounted for those looking for copious amounts of storage. The 4TB SKU joined the existing 1TB and 2TB SKUs with an MSRP of $349.99 (without a heatsink) and $354.99 (with a heatsink). However, Amazon currently has the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB for $279.99, which is 19 percent off its MSRP for its second Prime sales event of 2023.

We reviewed the 990 Pro 4TB earlier this month, and not only is it the best 4TB SSD on the market, but it's also among the best SSDs, period. Samsung achieves its 4TB capacity using 236-layer TLC V-NAND rather than the 176-layer alternative used on the 1TB and 2TB SKUs. The SSD boasts maximum sequential reads of 7,450 MB/s and sequential writes of 6,900 MB/s. Random reads/writes come in at 1.6 million and 1.55 million IOPS, respectively, while endurance is rated for 2,400 TBW.

The 990 Pro 4TB not only took top honors in our 3DMark Storage Benchmark in latency and bandwidth, but it ran away from the competition in PC Mark 10. It also fared well in DiskBench, where it maintained a spot in the top three across the 50GB File Folder (write/copy) and 6.5GB zip file transfer rate benchmarks.

While the 990 Pro is less power efficient than its 2TB sibling, it easily surpasses the performance of other high-end 4TB SSDs that pair Micron NAND flash with a Phison E18 controller.

If you're looking for the ultimate 4TB NVMe SSD, look no further. The new 990 Pro does not disappoint, providing excellent performance with minimal compromise," we explained in our review. "It's fast, it's single-sided, it's sufficiently power-efficient, and its heatsink option makes it a solid buy. Technically, there are faster PCIe 5.0 SSDs, but aside from sequential burst performance the 990 Pro is the more compelling option."

Do note that Amazon's current $279.99 price on the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD only applies to Prime members. This is "Prime Big Deal Days," after all. The pricing is available with free next-day shipping (depending on your region). Non-Amazon Prime customers are stuck with a $344.99 price.