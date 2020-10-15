Samsung's Galaxy Book Ion 15.6-inch Laptop Now $1,099 at Amazon

If you're a Samsung fan, then you'll be happy to see that this ultra-premium laptop is now $200 cheaper – the first time we've seen this model dip this low to $1,099. Granted, it's still not the cheapest of ultraportable laptops. Still, its impressive features may make it worth your consideration, starting with its FHD QLED 1080p display that promises 100% color volume, which is fantastic for watching videos and live streams in bright environments. The Samsung Galaxy Book Ion comes powered by a 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, 512GB storage, 12GB of memory, and offers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 15.6-inch Laptop: was $1,299, now $1,099 @Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Book Ion ships with additional SSD and memory slots if you configure it at the base spec. That means you can easily upgrade your storage to make more room for those important files and videos, or you can drop in more memory to speed up the system. Samsung also claims that it comes with an impressively long battery life that can last up to 21 hours – that is almost an entire day between charges. (As always, take manufacturer battery specs with a grain of salt.)

Another cool feature worth mentioning is that the Galaxy Book Ion's trackpad can double as a wireless charger, allowing you to charge your phone while working on your laptop.

Samsung has certainly packed this premium notebook with increased productivity in mind, making it a good fit for professionals on the go. Still, there are also other options on the market. You can check out our Best Ultrabooks and Premium Laptops page to see more.