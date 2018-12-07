AMD Deal: Sapphire Radeon RX Vega 64 Now $368

Powerful enough for VR, playing 1080p games at high settings and even some modest 4K gaming, AMD's Radeon RX Vega 64 GPU is the best consumer entry from team red. Today, you can get Sapphire's Radeon RX Vega 64 for a remarkable $368 at Newegg's eBay store.

The card is listed at $409, but using eBay's 10 percent off PHLDAYTEN coupon at checkout brings it down to $368. Sapphire's card has 8GB of HBM2 memory, along with a boost clock rate of 1546 MHz and 4,096 Stream processors. It has one HDMI out and three DisplayPort connections.

In our GPU hierarchy, the Radeon RX Vega 64 is ranked above GTX 1070 Ti and ever-so-slightly below a GTX 1080. Most Vega 64 cards (and GTX 1080s) still sell for over $500 and the Sapphire card in question's lowest cost ever was $399, which it achieved during Black Friday week.

If you want this card, you should act quickly. eBay's coupon expires at 3 a.m. ET tomorrow (12/8). It could also sell out.