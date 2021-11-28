14TB Seagate IronWolf HDD is $200 off for Cyber Monday

Earlier this year the world was in the sudden grip of an HDD shortage due to the new Chia crypto coin, but now hard drive prices have fallen back to normal, and now below normal with the 14TB Seagate IronWolf NAS drive that is $329 at Newegg for Cyber Monday. That's a $200 discount on a beefy slab of storage that would be just as much at home in a desktop PC as it would in a multi-drive NAS.

As with most HDDs, this speedy 7,200-RPM unit comes in the 3.5" form factor and connects via the SATA interface. Unlike some of the value-oriented drives out there, the IronWolf uses the high-performance CMR recording technology (not SMR), so you don't have to compromise on performance in order to get a lower price point.

Given that this is a NAS drive designed for higher levels of reliability, this HDD comes with a three-year warranty and is designed to absorb up to 180TB of data per year. The helium-filled design also results in higher performance and lower power consumption.

Seagate IronWolf 14TB NAS: was $529, now $629 at Newegg (save $200) Seagate IronWolf 14TB NAS: was $529, now $629 at Newegg (save $200)

This capacious 14TB hard drive comes with speedy CMR recording technology, a 7,200-RPM spindle speed, and a three-year warranty.

The IronWolf NAS drive comes with 256MB of cache and is equipped with rotational vibration (RV) sensors that help to counteract interference from nearby drives, thus improving reliability. Seagate also throws in its Ironwolf health monitoring software to provide you with enhanced telemetry and drive information in NAS units that support the feature.

