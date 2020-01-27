The SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Is on Sale in the UK With 37% Off

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

Look, we get it, mechanical keyboards these days are a dime a dozen. They’re everywhere, every brand has them, and every gamer worth their salt has at least toyed with that mechanical dream. Yet with this SteelSeries Arctis 7 on sale with a massive 37% off its regular price, it’s just too good a deal for us to ignore.

SteelSeries Apex 7 Keyboard: Was £180, now £114

The Apex 7 is one of our favourite gaming keyboards. Complete with an awesome aesthetic appeal, feature-list as long as your arm, and SteelSeries' own QX2 Red mechanical switches, at £114 its not one to miss. View Deal

Let’s face it, in the gaming peripherals world, there’s four major brands: Corsair, Razer, Logitech, and SteelSeries. These are companies that have truly pushed the limits of gaming periphery over the years, and ones we trust to make good peripherals. With the Apex 7 mechanical gaming keyboard, It is of course the latter we’re focusing on here.

SteelSeries has always had a bit of a mixed bag when it came to its keyboards. Its headsets and mice were always award winning spectacles for sure, however the keyboard side of things less so. It toyed with low profile switches for a while, and key-caps, odd smooth yet angular designs and more, and it just never really hit the mark for good keyboard design. Fast forward to Computex 2019 however, and were graced with a first look at the new Apex lineup of keyboards.

Specifications

Switch Type SteelSeries QX2 Mechanical RGB Switch - Red Form Factor Full-size Media Keys Dedicated Key + Scroll Macro Keys 7 LEDs 16.8 Million Colour Per Key Back-lighting N Key Rollover 100% Anti Ghosting Passthrough USB 2.0 Dimensions 403 x 17 x 139 mm Warranty 2 Years

Now the two big selling points for the new Apex keyboards were admittedly SteelSeries’ new “OmniPoint” magnetic switches (sadly only available on the Apex Pro, not the one that’s on offer here), and the overall design of the board itself. The aesthetics and overall construction of the Apex line is just well, perfect. You get crisp clean font faces, nice raised keycaps, strong RGB elements, a smooth soft-touch wrist rest, an impressively sturdy aluminium frame, a small OLED display to show all manner of stats, gifs and more, and last but by no means least, a clickable metal roller that you can use to change track, volume, or even control the lighting. It’s absolutely intuitive. And it all comes together to make a very clean, very subtle mechanical keyboard, making it a good contender for our Best Gaming Keyboards article too.

Key Switches?

As we mentioned earlier, one of the biggest selling points of SteelSeries’ Apex keyboards was its new OmniPoint magnetic switches. These are linear and quiet switches, with an incredible durability rating, and a variable actuation point that you could set on the fly with that mechanical volume wheel. However these are only available on the Apex Pro keyboard, not the Apex 7

For the 7, you have access to three other switch types: The red, the blue and the brown. These almost identically parallel the Cherry MX counterparts of the same colour. The red (the switch featured in this deal), is a linear, quick and quiet switch. The blue retains its trademark clicky sound and tactile feel, and the brown is a tactile quiet variant of the blue. All of which have that classic 2.0mm actuation point. Honestly in my testing I found the Red switch to be pretty much exactly what I expected. You still get that extra sensitivity from it, it’s smooth and fast to bottom out, and ideal for those games where reaction time is key (healing in WoW for instance). It’s not quite as nice to type on as the Blue switch, again mimicking characteristics of its Cherry counterpart, but if we’re honest this isn’t a keyboard that’s aimed at the touch typist.

Ultimately the SteelSeries Apex 7 is a fantastic modern-day board, packed full of features with a very solid mechanical switch, that will easily take on any gaming challenge you throw its way. It looks classy, feels epic and at this price? Well it’s just too hard to ignore.