Black Friday Headset Deal: SteelSeries Arctis 3 On Sale For $45 (35% off)

Finding the perfect headset is often a challenge. After all, all of us have different tastes, different shaped heads, and different preferences on sound. When you’re on a budget, trying to factor all these variables in can lead to a headache. That said, in our opinion we believe Steelseries’ Arctis 3 is one of the best budget headsets around, it may not be as flashy as the Arctis Pro, or as a low-grade as super cheap as the Arctis 1, but this Black Friday holiday it’s currently on sale for just $44.50, that’s 35% off its retail price, and 25% off the average price on Amazon.

Arctis 3 Featureset

If there’s one company we’ve been impressed with over the years when it comes to gaming headsets (outside of HyperX of course), it’s SteelSeries. Its dedication to finding the right balance between budget and performance has been exemplary over its headset ranges, and as a company it’s often shied away from the likes of bass heavy “gaming” cans in favor of flatter more natural sounding drivers, which in our eyes is far superior for every-day listening. Afterall, we’re not fragging noobs 24/7 in COD every day.

In the Arctis 3’s case, that means 40mm Neodymium drivers tuned to a slightly expanded frequency of 20 - 22,000 Hz, a sensitivity level of around 98 dB, and a reported total distortion level of less than 3%. Not too shabby, couple that with a fairly substantial bidirectional retractable microphone, and a sweet $45 price point like we’ve found here and you’re on to a winner.

Specifications

Driver Type 40mm Neodymium Impedance 32 Ohms Frequency Response 20Hz - 22,000Hz Design Style Closed Back Microphone Type Retractable Bidirectional Mic Connectivity 4-pole / dual 3.5mm Analog Cord Length 10 ft / 3M (detachable)

Bottom Line

At its full price ($70), SteelSeries’ Arctis 3 is a bit of a push to recommend, however with that 35% price drop it makes these cans a sure-fire bet with little competition. With a nice flat sound to them, and an impressively comfortable ergonomic design thanks to that replaceable ski goggle headband design, if your ears deserve a new pair of headphones this Black Friday we can’t recommend the Arctis 3 enough.

