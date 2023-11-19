This Speedy, 4TB NVMe SSD is Just 3.6 Cents Per GB

These days, 1TB of storage is kind of tight and 2TB is a mainstream size so 4TB is ideal. However, most 4TB SSDs cost well over $200 and many over $300. Right now at Newegg, you can find the Team Group MP34 4TB SSD for its lowest price to date. It’s usually priced at around $199 but today it’s listed at just $151 or just 3.6 cents per GB. As of writing, Newegg has not specified an expiration for the offer so it’s not clear for how long it will be made available at this price.

We reviewed the Team Group MP34 SSD when it was released and overall found it to be a pretty great investment, rating it at 4 out of 5. When factoring in today’s discount, the deal is only sweetened that much more. It’s a quality drive with high performance that makes it suitable for both gamers and casual users alike.

Team Group MP34 4TB SSD: now $151 at Newegg (was $199)

The 4TB edition of the Team Group MP34 SSD is available at Newegg for its lowest price ever. It uses a Phison E12 controller and can reach read/write speeds as high as 3500/2900 Mbps.

The Team Group MP34 SSD comes in a range of capacities but this offer is for the 4TB edition. They all have an M.2 2280 form factor and connect using PCIe 3.0 x4 interfaces. The Team Group MP34 is controlled by a Phison E12 controller and can reach read/write speeds of 3500/2900 Mbps.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This SSD is backed up by a limited 5-year warranty from Team Group. The purchase is also covered by Newegg’s extended holiday policy which allows for both refunds and replacements until the end of January, 2024.

