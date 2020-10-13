The Best External Thunderbolt 3 SSD Gets $50 Cheaper for Prime Day

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: You can never have enough storage. Data hoarders can always make use of a good external drive. While external hard drives are typically cheaper, the speed and reliability of SSDs is what made one Tom’s Hardware editor say, “I will never buy a hard drive again .” Thanks to the best Prime Day deals on tech available now, you can now get one of our favorite external SSDs for $50 off. That’s 2TB for $450 after you check off the coupon.

The Plugable Thunderbolt 3 NVMe external SSD is currently listed on our Best External Hard Drives and SSDs page as the top Thunderbolt 3 option. In our Plugable Thunderbolt 3 NVMe external SSD review , where you'll find our benchmark results, from November, we were already impressed with the pricing of the drive. It comes in smaller capacities, but the 2TB version is where today’s savings are at.

Plugable Thunderbolt 3 2TB portable SSD: was $500, now $450 @ Amazon

Thanks to Thunderbolt 3, this drive will be fast enough for everything from working with family photos to content creation. If you do a lot of data transfer, this is a great way to get big capacity for one of the best prices on the market.

This is a Thunderbolt 3 drive, so you can expect fast speeds. If you’re often transferring data, this SSD can save you a lot of time. Cons include a short cable and short-lived write performance. And we’ve tested Thunderbolt 3 drives with more consistent performance than this Plugable offers.

But if you want one of the best-priced Thunderbolt 3 external storage around, this is a top pick at a low price.