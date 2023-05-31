The Massive 4TB WD SN850X Drops to Its Lowest Price of $299: Real Deals

Back down to its lowest price that I've seen for sale, the massive 4TB WD Black SN850X from Western Digital is only $299 at Antonline. One of the fastest and best Gen 4 SSDs, the SN850X is perfect for speedy gaming rigs or your PlayStation 5 console. At this price the cents per gigabyte rating is down to just $0.07 per GB, which is pretty decent for such a high-spec drive. So if you're looking for the maximum amount of superfast storage for your gaming PC then this is a very good deal.

I reported on the Acer Nitro 50 gaming PC only yesterday, and today this budget pre-built gaming rig has dropped a further $60, bringing the price of the Acer Nitro 50 to a new low of $689. The components of this gaming PC certainly aren't going to set any speed records, but if you're on the hunt for a budget-friendly gaming PC that can handle a host of games at 1080p resolutions then this is a deal to be considered.

One of EVGA's best mechanical keyboards, the EVGA Z20, is on sale for the low price of $59. This is a good price for a mechanical keyboard with so many features and great build quality. With optical-mechanical clicky switches and a 4000Hz polling rate for multiple simultaneous key presses, this keyboard is well-conditioned for gaming.

Keep scrolling for more of today's Real Deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

WD Black SN850X 4TB M.2 SSD: now $299 at Antonline (was $379)

This drive has a massive 4TB of capacity and blazing fast 7,300MB/s read and 6,600MB/s write speeds combined with a high endurance TBW of 2400TB. You also get a 5-year warranty.

Acer Nitro 50 Gaming Desktop: now $689 at Newegg (was $1,199)

A good budget pre-built PC option, the Acer Nitro 50 (model - N50-640-UR13) comes with an Intel Core i5 12th Gen 12400F CPU, 16GB of DDR4, a 1TB HDD & 512GB of PCIe SSD storage, with the graphics provided by an Nvidia RTX 3050.

EVGA Z20 RGB optical mechanical gaming keyboard: now $59 at Best Buy (was $174)

The Z20 from EVGA benefits from per-key RGB lighting, 3mm travel distance, 1.5mm actuation distance with a 40g actuation force, an included magnetic palm rest, and a 32-bit ARM onboard processor that supports a 4,000 Hz polling rate.

2TB Solidigm P44 Pro PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $119 at Newegg with promo code (was $234)

A much faster SSD from Solidigm (formerly Intel's SSD division), the P44 Pro can deliver up to 7,000 MBps read and 6,500 write speeds. Like several other SSDs, it's close to maxing out the PCIe 4.0 interface. Use the code SSBCS3A22 for a $10 discount.



1TB PNY CS1030 M.2 SSD: now $35 at Amazon (was $43)

A budget priced SSD that still packs read/write speeds of 2,100MB/s - 1,700MB/s respectively. This low power Gen 3 drive could be a great upgrade for a laptop, or an extra storage drive in your gaming rig.

Looking for more deals?