$127 Six-Core Intel i5-10400 CPU Is a Steal for Cyber Monday

The Core i5-10400 has retailed for around $165 all year, but now you can pick it up for a mere $127 in a Cyber Monday deal on Woot (an Amazon company), a $65 savings over its normal pricing. We typically don't recommend chips that are several generations old, but this Comet Lake chip is a standout that's suitable if you're on a super-tight budget. For a bit of perspective, Intel hasn't yet released its 12th-Gen Core i5-12400, but the six-core Rocket Lake 11400 still retails for ~$200.



Just a few years ago we certainly couldn't have imagined picking up a six-core twelve-thread chip for such a low price. The 10400 is still more than capable enough to push along low- and mid-range GPUs in a low-budget machine, and at this price point, would make a decent pairing for SFF systems or HTPCs.

As we've seen throughout multiple Intel chip generations, these mid-range xx400-series chips tend to offer the best value of the lineup, and the Core i5-10400 is no exception. Its six 14nm cores operate at a 2.9 GHz base and boost up to 4.3 GHz. This 10th-gen chip also comes with a 65W TDP, meaning it's comparatively easier to cool than Intel's higher-end Comet Lake chips. Intel throws in a bundled cooler that should be sufficient given the low TDP rating.

Intel Comet Lake Core i5-10400: was $192, now $127 at Woot (save $65) Intel Comet Lake Core i5-10400: was $192, now $127 at Woot (save $65)

This six-core twelve-thread chip is two generations old but offers an incredibly low entry point to still-impressive levels of performance.

The 10400 drops into the Socket 1200 interface, so you'll need to pair it with a 400- or 500-series motherboard, with the former being the value option. You can find plenty of affordable H- and B-series motherboards in both of those families, allowing you to craft a fairly powerful system on the cheap. Enthusiasts on a mission to build an ultra-inexpensive system will also find no shortages of used motherboards to pick up for this chip.

You can find even more savings at our best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals page. We're also tracking the best Cyber Monday monitor deals, best Cyber Monday CPU deals, best Cyber Monday SSD deals, best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals, best Cyber Monday keyboard deals, best Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals and the best Cyber Monday PC hardware deals overall.

Makers and hobbyists will find sales by checking out the best Cyber Monday 3D printer deals, best Cyber Monday Raspberry Pi deals and best Cyber Monday robot deals. If you're shopping for a graphics card, we even have advice on how to find the best RTX 3080 deals, best RTX 3070 deals and best RTX 3060 deals you can find in this challenging market.