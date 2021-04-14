This 1440p IPS Panel From Lenovo Is Only $179

Finding the best monitor deals often means figuring out whether you prefer a high resolution or a high refresh rate. The former will give you a prettier picture, while the latter will help make action look smoother. It’s not uncommon to find both on the best gaming monitors, but at lower costs, you sometimes have to pick one.

That’s where today’s deal on the Lenovo Q27-10 monitor comes in. This is a 1440p resolution monitor that’s meant more for general use than hardcore gaming, but if you’re fine with a 75 Hz refresh rate, its current $179 asking price at Best Buy makes it tempting.

Lenovo Q27q-10 monitor: was $299, now $179 at Best Buy

The Lenovo Q27q-10 Monitor is a 27-inch display with an IPS screen and a max resolution of 2560 x 1440. It also has a 75 Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync and both HDMI and DisplayPort connections.View Deal

Fans of strong colors and viewing angles will appreciate this monitor's use of an IPS panel. It's also VESA mount-compatible, has both HDMI and DisplayPort connections and advertises 300 nits of brightness.

The Q27-10's 2560 x 1440 resolution is obviously not as sharp as 4K quality but is still a step up from 1080p and a good sweet spot for resolution, especially for those lacking the best graphics card. And given that this display was $230 the last time we spotted it on sale, $180 is a pretty noticeable new low.