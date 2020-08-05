Snag a 1440p LG IPS Monitor for $230

Good deals on IPS panels can be hard to find, at least if you care about high refresh rates or resolutions. If you’re willing to sacrifice on at least one of those features, though, you can save a good chunk of change. Take Lenovo’s Q27q-10 IPS monitor, a 1440p 75Hz display that’s currently on sale for $230 on Best Buy. That’s $70 off its usual $300 asking price.



The Lenovo Q27q-10 is a 27 inch IPS display that focuses on fidelity. At a max resolution of 2560 x 1440, it’s not exactly the 4K of the best monitors , but it’s still higher than the FHD industry standard. And while its 75Hz refresh rate isn’t quite the 144Hz many gamers set as a minimum, it is still 15Hz over the more common 60Hz. It also has both HDMI and DisplayPort connections, is VESA mount and Freesync compatible and advertises 300 nits of brightness.

