The Cheapest Cyber Monday GPU is Only $59, But It's Seven Years Old

Finding a deal on the best graphics cards can be difficult. So we've looked around and put together lists of the best GeForce RTX 3080 deals, GeForce RTX 3070 deals, and GeForce RTX 3060 deals. But what if you're a little less discerning, or you don't want to buy a prebuilt PC, or maybe you just want to be a budget gamer circa 2014? If so, then Newegg has something special in store for you!

Gigabyte GeForce GT 730 2GB: was $89, now $59 at Newegg Gigabyte GeForce GT 730 2GB: was $89, now $59 at Newegg

Take a blast to the past with this budget GPU from 2014. Originally launched with a price starting at $69, you can now save $10 using rebate code BCMAY22629. Performance might be slightly better than Intel's latest UHD 770 integrated graphics. Maybe. (Please don't buy this.)

Behold! The amazing GeForce GT 730, now priced at just $59 after a $10 instant discount. This isn't just any old GT 730 either; it's the model with 2GB of DDR3 memory — as opposed to the slightly more desirable GDDR5 variant. We haven't tested a GT 730 in quite some time, though we did test both the DDR3 and GDDR5 variants of the newer GT 1030 earlier this year when we looked at Intel's Xe DG1. Short summary: The DDR3 version was about half as fast as the GDDR5 model.



The GT 730 isn't radically different from the GT 1030. Both have 384 CUDA cores, though the 730 has much older Kepler cores compared to the 1030's Pascal cores. The 1030 is also clocked about 30% higher. So, yeah, it's not going to be blazing any new trails. Note also that Nvidia has ended driver support for Kepler GPUs. The latest drivers are 472.12 from September 2021.



Mostly, we're just pointing out the ludicrous nature of standalone graphics cards in the present climate. The only GPU "deals" Newegg has for standalone cards are on Radeon RX 6900 XT — starting at $1,499 and going as high as $2,249 — and this single relatively ancient and anemic GPU for $59. Actually, there's also an equally bad GTX 750 Ti deal for $152. And yet nearly every weekday, there's a new Newegg Shuffle with GPUs and GPU bundles, and there are quite a few prebuilt PCs available with decent GPUs — many of them from Newegg's house brand ABS. Go figure.

