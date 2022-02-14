This RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop Returns to its Lowest Price — Free Copy of Dying Light 2 Included

Right now, you can get an RTX 3080 gaming laptop for just $1,899. Not only that, but you also get a copy of the game Dying Light 2 with your purchase.

If you're looking for a cheaper gaming laptop, then this HP Victus is a more budget-oriented model with a Radeon RX 5500M GPU. Or, you can snag a shiny new keyboard for your desktop PC with $50 off a Razer Huntsman V2 keyboard.

Check below for even more great deals today.

TL;DR — Today’s best deals

Today’s best deals in detail

MSI GP66 Leopard Laptop (RTX 3080): was $2,299, now $1,899 at Newegg - Free Dying Light 2 with purchase

This MSI GP66 comes with a 15.6-inch 240 Hz display, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, powerful RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. To top it all off, it also comes with the Dying Light 2 game with purchase.

HP Victus Gaming Laptop: was $859, now $749 at Newegg

This is the lowest price we've seen for this HP Victus gaming laptop. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 5000 Series 5600 H (3.30GHz), an AMD Radeon RX 5500M GPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD.

Razer Huntsman V2: was $249, now $199 at Amazon

This mechanical gaming keyboard features Razer's analog-optical switches, Chroma RGB lighting, a magnetic wrist rest, dedicated media keys, and a dial. Currently $50 off its usual asking price.

Corsair RM850 PSU: was $139, now $124 at Newegg with code ACMBP597

With 10% off, this Corsair RM850 850W ATX power supply is a great deal. It's 80-Plus Gold Certified and is fully modular.

Samsung 980 M.2 500GB: was $74, now $59 at Newegg with code 93XSL46

Back at its lowest price, this Samsung 980 M.2 500GB NVMe 1.4 SSD is now available at Newegg. With support for PCIe 3.0 x4 and sequential read/write speeds up to 3,100/2,600 MB/s, this M.2 SSD is a great storage solution for the price.

Looking for more deals?