Trending

Deal: XFX Vega 56 Drops to $320 After Rebate

By Graphics 

AMD’s Vega cards certainly aren’t the hot new thing anymore, but the Vega 56 still outperforms Nvidia’s GTX 1070 on most of our test titles, making it a good fit for those with a 1440p monitor or a high-refresh 1080p panel, especially at this low price of $329.99 after a $20 mail-in rebate. Until just days ago, this XFX RX Vega 56-model (RX-VEGALDFF6) was selling for $469 on Newegg and it’s still priced at $449 of Amazon. So $329 is a particularly sweet deal for a card this powerful.

Like all Vega 56 cards, it sports 8GB of high-bandwidth (HBM2) memory. And the XFX RX Vega 56-model RX-VEGALDFF6 is no boring-looking reference model. Its pair of fans are a bold red, and the card’s cooling shroud and metal back plate have a cut out between the fans, giving the card stand-out aesthetics that would make it perfect for a system with a tempered-glass side panel or even a vertical riser for showing off your pixel-pushing gaming engine.

XFX Radeon RX Vega 56 RX-VEGALDFF6 for $329.99 after rebate ($140 off)

More Holiday Deals Coverage