Lucky buyer snags a RTX 4070 Super for $350 in Walmart clearance sale

It's not often someone snags a brand-new GPU for almost 60% off its original MSRP. But, a lucky shopper hit the jackpot on an RTX 4070 Super, still one of the best graphics cards, and got away with that during a Walmart clearance sale. the_dirtycasual on Reddit shared an image of a new PNY RTX 4070 Super Vetro X they got for 58% off MSRP, paying just $350 for the Ada Lovelace GPU.

Snagging a new Nvidia GPU for 50% off or greater is rare. Modern Nvidia GPUs hold their value very well, so used product prices are not significantly lower than buying brand new (whether new SKU pricing is at MSRP or not).

For perspective, the lucky Walmart customer snagged a GPU almost twice as fast as competing GPUs in the $350 ballpark, such as the RTX 4060 and RX 7600 XT. The RTX 4070 Super is 86% faster than the RTX 4060 in rasterization at 1440p and virtually twice as fast in ray tracing games at the exact resolution based on our review. Similarly, the RTX 4070 Super is 76% faster than the RX 7600 XT at 1440p in rasterization and over twice as fast in ray tracing titles at the exact resolution.

Considering the upcoming RTX 5070 costs $549, an RTX 4070 Super is still an incredible steal at $350. The only GPU that could potentially reach RTX 4070/ 4070 Super performance for that price is the assumed upcoming RTX 5060 (albeit only with DLSS 4). Still, nothing has been confirmed yet regarding an RTX 5060 SKU from Nvidia.

The RTX 4070 Super launched in January last year as a mid-cycle upgrade to the vanilla RTX 4070. The new GPU replaced the RTX 4070 at $599, featuring 16% greater performance with boosted clocks and a bump in core count compared to the vanilla 4070. In our benchmarks, the RTX 4070 Super's boosted specs (relative to the RTX 4070) land it just 8% short of the RTX 4070 Ti in 1440p ray tracing gaming performance.

The RTX 5070 launches next month with a $549 MRSP. The new GPU boasts Nvidia's enhanced Blackwell architecture aided by DLSS 4 technology, which CEO Jensen Huang claims offers RTX 4090 performance.