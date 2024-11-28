The 16GB VRAM-equipped XFX AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE GPU is selling at its lowest price for Black Friday

Gamers looking to upgrade their rigs now have a fantastic opportunity to grab the XFX AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE at a discounted price at Best Buy. Down from its original price of $570, this particular GPU is currently selling for $520, saving buyers $50, which is not the lowest-ever price for a RX 7900 GRE, but it is the lowest-ever price for this model.

The Radeon RX 7900 GRE is a performance powerhouse, featuring 16GB of GDDR6 memory and AMD’s advanced RDNA 3 architecture, delivering exceptional performance for 1440p gaming. In our testing, we found that the RX 7900 GRE can deliver 88.1% of the performance of the fastest card, the RTX 4090, at a much lower price point. In our GPU benchmark hierarchy, the RX 7900 GRE gives solid competition to Nvidia's RTX 4070 Super in 1440p and 4K gaming, which is comparatively priced higher.

XFX Radeon RX 7900 GRE: was $569.99, now $519.99 at Best Buy

The XFX Radeon RX 7900 GRE comes 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, a 256-bit memory interface, and a GPU boost clock speed of 2,395 MHz. The GPU is suitable for AAA titles at 1440p resolution.

The GPU originally made its first appearance in 2023 as a China exclusive but was later introduced globally in February 2024. Based on the Navi 31 architecture, if we glance over the spec sheet the RX 7900 GRE is a cut-down version of the RX 7900 XT.

The GPU also offers features such as AV1 encoding support, DisplayPort 2.1 outputs, and improved AI hardware acceleration. While the AI capabilities like frame generation and ray tracing might not be as good as Nvidia, the recent driver improvements with FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) and AFMF (AMD Fluid Motion Frames) should offer a noticeable performance boost depending on the game title.

Considering its performance and the current price drop, this deal represents exceptional value in the premium GPU market. Whether you're building a new gaming PC or upgrading your existing setup, the Radeon RX 7900 GRE is a great choice for delivering top-notch gaming experiences. The discounted price may not last long, so visit Best Buy today to secure this powerful GPU at a great price.

