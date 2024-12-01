Update your Intel gaming PC with this $99 RAM Kit — 32GB DDR5-6000 Corsair Vengeance only for Cyber Monday

If you plan to get more RAM for your Intel gaming PC, then look at this 32GB (2x16) DDR5-6000 Vengeance RAM kit from Corsair, which is currently on sale at just $99 on Amazon. This gives you a 20% discount from its original price of $124, saving you a cool $25.

The Corsair Vengeance DDR5-5200 has made our list of the best DD4 and DDR5 RAM kits for gaming in 2024. We’ve also reviewed the Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 C30, where we noted its performance and reliability. Although this RAM kit is known for being pricier than the competition, the discount you get makes it a very compelling purchase right now.

Corsair Vengeance 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6000 CL30: now $99 on Amazon (was $124)

The Corsair Vengeance 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6000 CL30 RAM kit offers the best balance between cost and performance. It works well with both Intel XMP and AMD EXPO, allowing you to get the most speed from your RAM.

Aside from speed and reliability, the 32GB capacity this RAM kit gives you doubles the recommended 16GB for most games and productivity work. This means you can do more multitasking without fearing that your PC will slow to a crawl.

This Corsair Vengeance RAM kit is made with Intel XMP in mind, and it bests other similar competitors in our testing using Intel hardware. But even though this kit is seemingly designed for Intel systems, it also works well with AMD gaming PCs. DDR5-6000 is the sweet spot for Ryzen memory overclocking, giving you the best balance between price and performance, making this the best option if you want to make the most out of your AMD Ryzen gaming PC.

However, note that this kit is only available in black or white. You’ll have to choose another kit if you’re looking for something more color and want RGB in your life. Nevertheless, if performance is what you’re solely after, this RAM kit is more than enough to deliver what you need. If you need more capacity, the 48GB (2x24GB) and 64GB (2x32GB) kits are also on sale, but at a much lower discount of 9% and 7%, respectively.

