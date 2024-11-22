Score 4TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage for just 5 cents per GB — Crucial's P3 Plus is a Black Friday steal

Many retailers are kicking off their pre-Black Friday sales, and Amazon has already lowered the Crucial P3 Plus 4TB to $212.99, down to just five cents per GB. The Crucial P3 Plus 4TB usually retails for $274.99, saving $62 that you can use elsewhere.

The Crucial P3 Plus 4TB is a PCIe 4.0 SSD, so it's not the fastest drive on the market. However, with sequential read and write speeds up to 4,800 MB/s and 4,100 MB/s, respectively, it's still an excellent budget upgrade over a conventional hard drive. The Crucial P3 Plus 4TB is backward compatible with any M.2 port, but you'll want to slot it into at least a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface for maximum performance.

Like many budget drives, the Crucial P3 Plus 4TB features a DRAM-less design. The performance difference is negligible for the average consumer and gamer, so it's not a huge letdown. However, you may want to reconsider if you often work with storage-intensive workloads.

Adhering to the M.2 2280 form factor, the Crucial P3 Plus easily fits inside modern laptops, PCs, and consoles, such as the PlayStation 5. However, note that the Crucial P3 Plus doesn't meet Sony's 5,500 MB/s requirement for the PlayStation 5, so you will leave some performance on the table.

Micro rates the Crucial P3 Plus 4TB with an endurance level of 800 TBW. While it doesn't sound like a lot, it's more than enough for the average PC user. The Crucial P3 Plus 4TB is built to last a few years. And as far as warranty goes, Micron backs the SSD with a limited five-year warranty.