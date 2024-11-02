The best early Black Friday 2024 deals

Get ready. It's time to get hyped for the biggest deals season of the year, with some of the best bargains on our favorite tech and gadgets. So if you're looking for a new piece of hardware for your PC or even a brand new PC or Laptop, Black Friday is the best time of the year to find one of those bargains.

This year, Black Friday falls on November 29, 2024 (traditionally the Friday after Thanksgiving), with CyberMonday shortly following afterward on the 2nd of December. Throughout November, we'll be curating the best early deals before Black Friday kicks off.

Newegg has already started their Black Friday deals with Price Protection activated, so you can rest assured you're getting the best price, and should the price drop, they will refund the difference.

Black Friday Sales - the best early deals

Ryzen 9 9950X: now $584 at Newegg (was $709)

Lowest-Ever Price

The top-of-the-line Ryzen CPU has 16 cores, 32 threads, and a boost clock of 5.7 GHz with 80MB of cache. It's listed as $599. A productivity powerhouse, perfect for multi-threaded workloads. Use code BFDDYA54 for a $15 discount.

Ryzen 9 9900X: now $382 at Newegg (was $499)

Lowest-Ever Price

This 12-core, 24-thread CPU operates at a max boost clock of 5.6 GHz and features 76MB of cache. The current second-tier CPU of the AMD 9000-series lineup.

AMD Ryzen 7 9700X: now $311 at Newegg (was $359)

Lowest-Ever Price

AMD's 9000-series 9700X processor (Granite Ridge) is a Zen 5 CPU with 8-cores and 16-threads. The base clock speed of this processor is 3.8 GHz with a boost clock speed of 5.5 GHz. Use code BFDDYA55 for a $15 discount.

AMD Ryzen 5 9600X: now: $233 at Newegg (was $279)

Lowest-Ever Price

AMD's Ryzen 5 9600X has 6-cores and 12-threads with a base clock of 3.9 GHz, and a boost clock of 5.4 GHz. The TDP of the 9600X is just 65W. Use code WDDDYA43 for a $15 discount.



Alienware Aurora R16 with RTX 4090, Core i9, 2TB, 64GB: now $3,699 at Dell (was $4,694)

This fully-loaded Alienware desktop comes complete with a Core i9-14900KF CPU, 64GB of RAM, a 4TB SSD and RTX 4090 graphics. It also has customizable RGB lighting, a 1,000 watt PSU and a 240mm AIO.

WD_Black SN850X 8TB: now $649 at Amazon (was $879)

Lowest-Ever Price

A huge capacity M.2 SSD, the 8TB version of the popular WD_Black SN850X has sequential read and write speeds of 7,200 MB/s and 6,600 MB/s respectively. With a TBW endurance of 4,800TB. This is one of the fastest and largest capacity PCIe Gen 4.0 M.2 SSDs available.

Samsung 990 Pro (4TB) SSD: now $289 at Newegg (was $464)

The Samsung 990 Pro 4TB is among the fastest SSDs currently available on the market, with read and write speeds of up to 7450/6900 MB/s, maxing out the Gen 4 bandwidth. Use code BFPDYA244 for a $10 discount.

Samsung 990 PRO 1TB SSD: now $115 at Amazon (was $159)

The Samsung 990 Pro 1TB SSD is compatible with PCIe 4.0 x4 interfaces and can reach read/write speeds as high as 7,450 / 6,900 MB/s. The drive uses a Samsung Pascal controller and comes with a 5-year warranty.

WD Black SN850X (4TB) SSD: now $304 at Amazon (was $699)

The SN850X is a speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD for PCs, laptops, and the PlayStation 5. The drive boasts a sequential performance that peaks at 7,300 MB/s reads and 6,600 MB/s writes. See our review of the WD Black SN850X for more information.

PNY RTX 4070 12GB: now $499 at Walmart (was $579)

Lowest-Ever Price

PNY's Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 12GB comes with 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM, 5,888 CUDA cores, core clock speeds of 1,920 MHz, and 2,475 MHz boost clock speeds. With a triple-fan setup and large cooling fins, the RTX 4070 keeps cool when playing high-fidelity graphical games.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse: now $91 at Amazon (was $159)

Logitech's first-gen Pro X Superlight wireless gaming mouse features the brand's Hero 25K sensor and weighs just 63g. The mouse features a 4-button layout including a depressable mousewheel. Play and charge simultaneously or connect over Logitech 2.4GHz wireless for low-latency gaming.

NZXT H6 Flow: now $82 at Amazon (was $109)

Lowest-Ever Price

The NZXT H6 Flow combines a dual-chamber and tilted fan design for good airflow and thermals with a glass side panel for panoramic views of your favorite PC hardware components. Plenty of build room in this mid-tower PC case and excellent cable management provides a clean aesthetic.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9: now $1,099 at Amazon (was $1,599)

We've been watching for OLED monitor deals and this 49-inch G93SC super-wide monster from Samsung has $400 knocked off the MSRP. It's still nowhere near a budget option, but if you've got the money and of course the desk space, this is an attractive price for such a large monitor.

What you need to know

What and when is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the biggest sales event of the year, swiftly followed by Cyber Monday. This year Black Friday falls on November 29, 2024, the first Friday after Thanksgiving. What used to be a mere weekend event has grown to be several weeks, maybe even closer to a month now, as retailers try to entice shoppers to part with their hard-earned cash with enticing deals weeks before and after the event itself.

What does this mean for us tech lovers? Well, some of our favorite pieces of hardware and popular gadgets can see massive reductions in price from a whole host of online retailers from Amazon, Newegg, and Best Buy, to brands like Lenovo, Dell, and HP, to more niche stores like MatterHackers. This is a great time for picking up a new gadget or pre-purchasing some early Christmas and holiday season gifts, and we're here to help curate some of the best available deals and highlight them for you.

With decades of experience and expertise between us, the Tom's Hardware team will hunt down the best early Black Friday deals and host them in this handy hub. Check back on the regular and bookmark the page so that you don't miss out on some of the best Black Friday deals this sales event has to offer.