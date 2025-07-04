The best Fourth of July 2025 deals —explosive deals on gaming GPUs, CPUs, SSDs, and more

Happy 4th of July! Apart from being a celebrated national holiday, it's also another sales event opportunity to save you money. Primarily, the 4th of July hasn't been a tech-focused deals event, but these distinctions become a bit blurry when it comes in the middle of other sales, such as Prime Day.

We've been scouring the internet furiously for the best deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2025, and so already have some favorite deals that are still on offer, plus any new deals that we've discovered for today and the weekend.

Here's a curated list of the best deals on tech that we've found so far. This list includes everything from PC components to peripherals and more.

Razer Naga V2 HyperSpeed Wireless MMO Mouse: now $69 at Amazon (was $99)

When it comes to MMO gaming, the Naga from Razer is a mainstay choice now, thanks to the 12-button side panel configuration, which allows you to delegate so many spells and abilities too. The mouse has an accurate 30K DPI sensor, 19 programmable buttons, 250-hour battery life on wireless (Bluetooth 400 hours), and Razer's Gen 2 mechanical switches.

SAMSUNG 990 EVO Plus SSD 4TB: now $234 at Newegg (was $327)

The Samsung 990 EVO Plus 4TB is now available at an all-time low price, boasting speeds of up to 7,250 MB/s, a five-year warranty that covers an impressive 2,400 TB of writes, and PCIe Gen 5x2/4x4 hybrid functionality.

HP Omen Max 16 (RTX 5080): now $1,695 at HP (was $2,819)

This is the cheapest way of getting your hands on an RTX 5080 gaming laptop with these specs. It will blast through the latest games thanks to the inclusion of powerful parts like the Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Paired with the 16-inch, WQXGA (2560 x 1600 pixel) screen. Use the configuration tool for build (A4NQ6AV_1 )to select the listed parts and add promo code LEVELUP20 for a 20% discount off the total price. This will give you the discounted price listed.



Team Group T-Force G50 4TB SSD: now $199 at Newegg (was $239) Use code JSET3Z284 for an $8 discount

Massive capacity and PCIe Gen 4 speeds make this 4TB SSD deal a worthy prospect. With sequential read and write speeds of 5000/4500 MB/s and a 2600TBW performance rating, you're getting a lot of storage capacity for the money.

Alienware AW2725DF 27-inch QD-OLED, 360 Hz Monitor: now $619 at Dell (was $899)

One of our favorite QD-OLED gaming monitors, the Alienware AW2725DF, has a 2560 x 1440 resolution, 360 Hz refresh rate, and a QD-OLED panel. It also fills 110.10 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Alienware AW3225QF 32-Inch 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: now $849 at Dell (was $1,199)

A top-end gaming monitor from Dell with extremely impressive specifications. With a 32-inch screen and luxurious QD-OLED panel, the AW3225QF has a 4K (3840 x 2160 pixel) resolution, a 1700R curved display, and a 240 Hz refresh rate. Other features include Adaptive-Sync, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and a wide color gamut.

Sunlu PLA Filament 1KG (Macaron colors): now $9 at Sunlu (was $19)

Save an amazing 50% off the price of 1KG spools of Sunlu filament in their 12th Anniversary sale. There are similar deals across PLA, PETG, and ABS filaments.